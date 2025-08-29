The Final Predictions: LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers in Critical Week 1 Showdown
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will take the field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night for a Top-10 matchup against Dabo Swinney's Clemson program.
"Talking season" is officially over with all eyes set to be on one of the most anticipated matchups of the year heading into the Week 1 showdown.
For Garrett Nussmeier and the Bayou Bengals, the program is eyeing its first season opening victory since 2019 heading into the weekend.
“It’s a real confidence because of the work we’ve put in,” Nussmeier said this week. “We’re not just saying we’ve worked harder, we’ve done the right things that set us up to win.
"With the '1–0' message everywhere, it’s engraved in us. We have full confidence we’ll go handle business.”
Now, with kickoff roughly 24 hours away, the final predictions are in with LSU Tigers On SI logging the pick.
The Game Information: LSU vs. Clemson in Week 1
Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Kickoff Time: 6:52 p.m. CT
Location: Memorial Stadium
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: LSU Radio Network
Brian Kelly's Take: Expectations Rising
"They have high expectations. We have high expectations. But like I've said to you, we've been working on this since January after our Baylor win. We went to work on our roster process in developing this football team," Kelly said on Monday.
"So that when we get to these moments, it's having a team that is confident that plays the game the right way in a hostile environment. Many would say composure, maturity, and they've got to play with great competitiveness. Each and every play is going to be important for us."
Dabo Swinney Weighs In: Keep Tabs on Nussmeier
“Quarterback’s a really good player,” Swinney said. “He’s a leader. He’s tough. Got a lot of respect for him. He’s a guy that’s has stayed and he’s developed and now he’s on his way to being a high draft pick. He’s got he’s got a lot of poise.
"He’s got great instincts, really good pocket awareness. He’s got big-time arm talent. He’s tough. And they’ve put a good group together up front."
Nussmeier's Thoughts: Stay Poised in the Atmosphere
“It’s going to be a hostile environment, a storied program with a cool atmosphere. For me, it’s about embracing the opportunity to go into an arena like that and try to silence the crowd.
"We’ve played in big-time places, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Florida. It’s nothing new, but their place is definitely one of those.”
The Prediction: LSU Tigers On SI Makes the Pick
All eyes will be on the Top-10 showdown at Memorial Stadium with Kelly and Co. preparing for a "dogfight" on the road.
Clemson will have quarterback Cade Klubnik looking to lead the way with his escapability a piece that will be a critical component to LSU's defensive game plan.
After tossing for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns to only six interceptions a season ago, Klubnik is one of the most productive returning signal-callers in college football.
But it's his ability as a rushing threat that could cause programs.
Klubnik totaled 463 rushing yards last season on 119 carries for seven touchdowns on the ground where he showcased a dynamic play-style.
LSU has a revamped defense headlined by EDGE Jack Pyburn, defensive tackle Bernard Gooden, cornerback Mansoor Delane, and the safety tandem of Tamarcus Cooley and A.J. Haulcy that will look to make a difference.
Haulcy will be sidelined for the first half while serving a suspension, but come the second half, he will certainly be shot out of a cannon.
The LSU defense will be put to the test on Saturday.
Flipping over to the other side of the ball for the Tigers and it'll be Heisman Trophy hopeful Garrett Nussmeier preparing to lead the program's offense once again in 2025.
The second-year starter joined Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the only players in program history to eclipse the 4,000-yard passing mark last year when he accounted for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.
Now in his fifth season at LSU, Nussmeier enters his senior season ranked No. 9 in program history for career passing yards (5,772) and tied for No. 5 in passing touchdowns (40).
But Nussmeier and Co. will have a tough task again while facing Clemson's fierce four-man front headlined by the returning tandem of TJ Parker and Peter Woods.
Parker is coming off of a sophomore campaign in 2024 where he logged 57 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and a whopping 11 sacks.
The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder has wreaked havoc for Clemson's defense across his time with the program, and after setting the tone in 2024, all eyes are on what he can accomplish in 2025.
Along with Parker coming off of the edge, it'll be Woods looking to wreak havoc on the inside at defensive tackle.
The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he tallied 28 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in his second year with the program.
LSU's offensive line has been the talk of the town after struggling during Fall Camp in Baton Rouge, and facing arguably the top defensive line unit they will take on in 2025, it presents a unique challenge.
The Tigers will likely roll with LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis, but multiple pieces will be rotated in, per Kelly.
It's a strength on weakness this Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.
LSU's offensive line can be classified as the "weak link" for the Tigers while Clemson's defensive line is undoubtedly the program's strength.
How will it pan out on Saturday night in a critical Top-10 showdown to open the season?
The Final Prediction: Clemson 28, LSU 24
