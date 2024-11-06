The Five-Star Visitor: LSU Football Hosting Top Target Jahkeem Stewart for Official
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart officially made the move to reclassify from the 2026 Recruiting Class to 2025 after going public with a decision in October.
Stewart, the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 cycle, will maintain five-star status in the 2025 class after coming in as a Top 20 overall recruit.
The Louisiana native checks in as the No. 2 prospect in the state behind LSU pledge Harlem Berry, the No. 1 running back in America.
Now with the news official, programs have begun intensifying their recruiting push for the No. 3 defensive lineman in the country with official visits locked in.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will get another crack at the "generational" talent when he makes his official to Baton Rouge this weekend for a matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
It's now the home stretch for Stewart.
He's officially visited the Oregon Ducks with a return trip already locked in, but he will also check out LSU, USC and Ohio State for officials as well in November.
The next four weekend's will be pivotal. What's the latest buzz surrounding Stewart's recruitment?
The Visit Schedule: Five-Star Jahkeem Stewart
LSU Tigers: Nov. 9
The LSU staff has been in on Stewart for years now with the top prospect in the Bayou State at the top of their "must-have" list. He's a program-changing recruit with his ceiling having college coaches salivate at what's to come.
LSU has both defensive line coach Bo Davis and recruiting guru Frank Wilson turning up the heat for the elite-level prospect and will now get him in town for the weekend of Nov. 9.
What's so significant about Nov. 9? It's none other than the LSU vs. Alabama matchup with the Crimson Tide making their way to Baton Rouge for an electrifying SEC showdown.
The buzz has LSU as an early front-runner after speaking with sources, but Stewart's recruitment will take several twists and turns before it's all said and done. He will sign with a program in December before enrolling early that month.
"Folks around Louisiana and the Tigers program have always felt good that Stewart will ultimately end up staying home and playing at LSU," On3 Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong said. "Sources close to Stewart have however said that Ohio State and USC have had the momentum at different times."
Oregon Ducks: Oct. 12
Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks had the opportunity to set the tone in Stewart's recruitment after getting the first official visit after reclassifying.
Stewart was in Eugene for an official visit the weekend of Oct. 12 where Lanning and Co. rolled out the red carpet.
We've seen Oregon prove they are willing to shell out the dollars on the NIL front, and in Stewart's recruitment, all odds point to them doing the same.
They received the first crack at the five-star defensive lineman last month for an official before he takes his second official visit, which will be to LSU on Nov. 9.
Stewart is also set to make a return trip to Eugene on Nov. 23, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI. The visit will be an unofficial for a weekend stay.
USC Trojans: Nov. 16
Stewart will go from Oregon to LSU to USC for his first three official visits this fall. It's clear Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have made Stewart a priority for months and there are certainly connections here that work in USC's favor.
USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson is a Louisiana native with several ties to Stewart's camp where he will utilize them to his advantange.
He's worked his magic with Stewart so far after getting USC near the top of his finalists, but the official visit will set the tone.
"It should be hard to play D-line at USC. It ought to be kind of hard," USC head coach Lincoln Riley said earlier this year. "It wasn’t hard last year, that’s why were weren’t very good up front. You know what, we’re pretty decent up there, and it’s hard. The margins are thin."
Ohio State Buckeyes: Nov. 30
The Ohio State Buckeyes will get the final crack at the five-star phenom where he will be in town for the matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. It's the final weekend before the Early Signing Period kicks into gear on Dec. 4.
Stewart, who's had Ohio State as a sleeper school for quite some time, has raved about the Buckeyes and what they can offer him both on and off the field.
Now, the program will get the final official visit where Ryan Day can swing for the fences for the No. 3 defensive lineman in America.
It'll be an interesting recruitment down the stretch with LSU, USC, Oregon and Ohio State all getting officials locked in so far, but expect other programs to enter the conversation sooner rather than later.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Highly productive sophomore campaign with 85 tackles, 33 TFL, 20 sacks. Still developing pass-rush repertoire but has shown encouraging technical awareness. Elite young defensive line prospect given outstanding physical tools and promising movement ability who could become a serious NFL Draft candidate down the road."
No. 14 LSU will return to game action on Nov. 9 against the Alabama Crimson Tide with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium.
More LSU News:
ESPN College GameDay Guest Picker Predictions: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.