The Full LSU Football Depth Chart: Predicting the Tigers Rotation for Clemson Matchup
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Week 3 of Fall Camp on Saturday night with the program navigating a scrimmage in Death Valley.
Garrett Nussmeier and Co. simulated a night game in Tiger Stadium with the live action closed to the media to close out Day 15 of preseason practice.
After a full three weeks of Fall Camp in Baton Rouge, the depth chart is emerging for the LSU Tigers with multiple newcomers carving out a role on the two-deep.
What does LSU's depth chart look like after 15 days of camp?
Predicting the LSU Depth Chart: Week 3 Edition
The Offense:
Quarterback:
First-Team: Garrett Nussmeier
Second-Team: Michael Van Buren
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been sharp across Fall Camp in Baton Rouge as he gears up for a critical season under center.
Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren is coming off of a terrific Friday Fall Camp performance with Nussmeier taking a "load management" day on Day 14.
With Van Buren taking more snaps, he looked the part as he takes control of QB2 duties.
Redshirt-freshman Colin Hurley is serving as QB3 on the roster with the youngster continuing to get acclimated to college football after enrolling early last January [2024].
Running Back:
First-Team: Caden Durham
Second-Team: Kaleb Jackson OR Harlem Berry
LSU true freshman running back JT Lindsey is out of the equation heading into the 2025 season with the Tigers now down to four scholarships backs.
Caden Durham has handled business as the starter with Harlem Berry and Kaleb Jackson battling for RB2 duties, but the name not mentioned is Ju'Juan Johnson.
The versatile weapon has been used in a myriad of ways across his college career where he's now focusing on working as a running back in 2025.
Durham, Jackson and Berry are the names listed, but don't be surprised if Johnson takes serious reps at running back this upcoming season.
Wide Receivers:
First-Team: Aaron Anderson, Chris Hilton and Zavion Thomas
Second-Team: Nic Anderson, Barion Brown and Kyle Parker
There's no reason to buy stock in which three wideouts roll out on the field come Week 1 at Clemson.
LSU has multiple SEC caliber wideouts that will make an impact this season with Brian Kelly and Co. flaunting an embarrassment of riches offensively.
Aaron Anderson has missed time during Fall Camp, but when in action, he's rolled with the first-team alongside Chris Hilton and Zavion Thomas.
The trio of returning pieces have been strong across Fall Camp with Thomas emerging as a weapon down the stretch of preseason practice.
But the newcomers in Nic Anderson and Barion Brown are too talented to keep off of the field and have also taken first-team reps in practice along with Kyle Parker.
The LSU staff has rotated these six wideouts in with the first-team routinely with each one developing rapport with Nussmeier.
Tight End:
First-Team: Trey'Dez Green
Second-Team: Bauer Sharp
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green has been sensational in red zone work across Fall Camp this month with his catch radius on full display.
The 6-foot-7 pass catcher will be utilized as a receiving threat while Oklahoma Sooners transfer Bauer Sharp is the "balanced" tight end.
Sharp has been an offseason winner and will be a critical component to the success on offense in 2025.
LSU will operate multiple 12 personnel sets this season with both Green and Sharp being on the field simultaneously.
Offensive Line:
First-Team: LT Tyree Adams, LG DJ Chester, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson, RT Weston Davis
Second-Team: LT Carius Curne, LG Paul Mubenga, C Braden Augustus, RG Coen Echols, RT Bo Boredelon OR Ory Williams
LSU has worked with a consistent first-team offensive line across Fall Camp, but there's a battle brewing at left guard.
It's safe to pencil in LT Tyree Adams, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis as a clearcut first-team, but the left guard slot remains a battle in camp.
DJ Chester and Paul Mubenga continue rotating at the left guard slot with the two offensive linemen looking to earn starting duties.
The Defense:
Defensive Tackle:
First-Team: Bernard Gooden and Dominick McKinley
Second-Team: Ahmad Breaux and Jacobian Guillory
South Florida defensive lineman Bernard Gooden emerged as a critical signing for the program with the Bayou Bengals adding depth in the trenches.
The 6-foot-1, 268-pounder plays low to the ground and utilizes leverage well against opponents on the inside.
Gooden and McKinley have served as the first-team defensive tackles with Breaux, Guillory, Sydir Mitchell and Shone Washington working in with the backups.
EDGE:
First-Team: Jack Pyburn and Gabriel Reliford
Second-Team: Patrick Payton and Jimari Butler
Florida transfer Jack Pyburn is wreaking havoc in Fall Camp with the SEC standout making his presence felt in 11-on-11 work.
Alongside Pyburn has been sophomore edge rusher Gabriel Reliford with the tandem handling business with the first-team, but there remains competition in this room.
Pyburn can virtually be stamped in as a starter heading into Week 1 at Clemson, but Payton will be a name to keep tabs on for the other spot.
The edge rushers room is one that will have a talented rotation in 2025 regardless of which two playmakers take the field first.
Linebackers:
First-Team: Whit Weeks and West Weeks
Second-Team: Tylen Singleton and Davhon Keys
The Weeks Bros. have been the starters across Fall Camp, but the rise of second-year Tiger Tylen Singleton has been one to keep tabs on.
The Louisiana native has taken a significant leap ahead of his second season with the program that is substantial heading into the fall.
At this time last year, Singleton looked lost at times on the field, but fast forward to his second Fall Camp in Baton Rouge and it's a completely different story. He's looking the part for LSU with it becoming an important storyline in camp.
STAR:
First-Team: Harold Perkins
Second-Team: CJ Jimcoily
Harold Perkins has showcased his "completeness" in Fall Camp to this point at the STAR position where he's wreaked havoc in the backfield while lining up on the edge, but also making plays in coverage.
It's Perkins' "money year" in 2025 with the talented defensive weapon looking comfortable in Fall Camp while coming off of a torn ACL.
True freshman CJ Jimcoily has been a winner in Fall Camp to this point where he's seemingly won the backup STAR role.
Cornerbacks:
First-Team: Ashton Stamps and Mansoor Delane
Second-Team: DJ Pickett and Ja'Keem Jackson
The cornerback room will be one to monitor heading into the home-stretch of Fall Camp in Baton Rouge with five Tigers battling for two spots.
Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane can be penciled in as a starter, but the other cornerback slot remains up for grabs.
Ashton Stamps has held down first-team reps during preseason practice, but DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland have also emerged for this program.
Ja'Keem Jackson has been limited in Week 3 while nursing a sore hamstring, but when in action, the Florida transfer has been effective.
Stamps, Woodland, Pickett and Jackson are competing for the other starting spot, but depth has emerged at the cornerback position in Fall Camp.
Safety:
First-Team: AJ Haulcy and Tamarcus Cooley
Second-Team: Dashawn Spears and Javien Toviano
Houston transfer AJ Haulcy and North Carolina State transfer Tamarcus Cooley would likely be the starting safeties if Week 1 at Clemson was tomorrow.
The tandem has taken on significant reps in Fall Camp with Spears and Toviano following them with the second-team.
For Spears, the second-year Tiger will be one to monitor in 2025 as he continues getting acclimated to life in the Southeastern Conference.
