The Game Plan: Brian Kelly's Keys to Victory Against the Alabama Crimson Tide
Brian Kelly understands the challenges that Alabama will provide on Saturday night when the LSU Tigers prepare for a pivotal SEC showdown in Death Valley.
A program led by signal-caller Jalen Milroe, the Crimson Tide offer a unique offense, but there's a certain level of balance that makes them so effective.
Kelly labeled Alabama as the most balanced team they will play in 2024 with the program needing contributions all around in order to walk away with a win.
On Monday, LSU's shot-caller addressed the media where he pinpointed five critical keys to victory for the Week 11 Southeastern Conference battle.
The Keys to Victory: Brian Kelly's Thoughts
Taking Care of the Football
Garrett Nussmeier and Co. took the open date in Week 10 in order to regroup and live in the film room to assess what went wrong in Week 9 against the Texas A&M Aggies.
After a three-turnover performance for LSU's quarterback, it'll be about taking care of the football against Alabama on Saturday night.
Nussmeier is a player who's still evolving as a signal-caller in 2024. It's his first season as QB1 in Baton Rouge and there were always going to be learning curves.
Now, heading into Week 11, it'll be about maintaining composure and being smart with the football in order to limit turnovers.
Balance Offensively
A key piece to Nussmeier's three turnovers in Week 9 was the weight he had to carry offensively in College Station. After slinging the ball 50 times against the Aggies, there was a lack of playbook diversity.
There has been a struggle in the rushing attack this season, and for LSU, it'll be about becoming more creative against the Crimson Tide on Saturday night.
"Part of it was Garrett can't be the guy who feels like he's gotta go do everything and part of that has to come from Garrett. I don't have to make a play every time I'm out there," Kelly said on Monday. "A little bit comes from Garrett, a little bit comes from playcalling, a little bit comes from the ability to commit to more balance in the running game.
"That means blocking better and I don't just mean the five guys. It's an all in thing, it's not just one guy giving Garrett more assistance, everybody's gotta be involved in that."
Defensively Stopping Jalen Milroe
Jalen Milroe has proven to be one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the SEC with his ability to launch the deep ball, but also use his legs to extend plays.
For the Tigers, it's been their pass rush that has been the most effective piece defensively, and LSU will certainly need contributions from the big guys up front.
But Kelly also showed praise for the cornerbacks on Monday. A unit being coached up by Corey Raymond, the players are "trusting his teachings" and beginning to play with a level of confidence down the stretch.
In Week 11, they'll need to show life against a talented receiving corps led by true freshman Ryan Williams.
"At the end of the day, players have to play consistently based upon trusting the technique and trusting their ability. I think what we're seeing with the corners is a trust in the teaching and a trust in themselves. They're trusting themselves a lot more, they're playing with a lot more confidence and I think that's the next step in the maturation for a player like Stamps. Alexander had a little more of that because he's an older player. Players trusting their teaching, trusting themselves that they can go out there and play with a great deal of confidence and swagger."
Slow Down Alabama on First Down
Alabama has proven to be a talented group on first down; setting them up for manageable second and third down opportunities.
For defensive coordinator Blake Baker's unit, it'll be about limiting chunk plays on first down in order to not have their backs against the wall on each possession.
All eyes will be on the defensive end duo of Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones with the tandem looking to slow down Milroe and contain the talented signal-caller.
Get Ball to the Playmakers
LSU has utilized a pass catching trio of Kyren Lacy, Aaron Anderson and Mason Taylor in 2024 with the playmakers making the most of their opportunities in 2024.
Fast forward to Week 11 and the Tigers will need contributions from the stars in order to come out with a victory.
Kelly dove into the importance of the veterans stepping up and showcasing consistency on Saturday night in Death Valley.
"I think we have guys like Aaron Anderson, Mason Taylor and even Kyren Lacy has been big for us on third down. We've gotta be more consistent across the board and creating a little more uncertainty in terms of what we are doing. Making sure we can get the ball to the playmakers but include the screen game, misdirection and the run game to create some more uncertainty," Kelly said.
No. 16 LSU will return to game action on Nov. 9 against the Alabama Crimson Tide with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium.
