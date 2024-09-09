The Game Plan: How LSU Football Looks to Improve in the Secondary
LSU head coach Brian Kelly addressed the media on Monday afternoon with the Bayou Bengals shifting focus to Week 3 against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Kelly and Co. will open SEC play against Shane Beamer's squad that is clicking on all cylinders following a Week 2 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats.
Now, for LSU, the Tigers must carry its momentum from their first victory of the season while gaining continuity on defense.
The Tigers have a plan in place when it comes to improving in the secondary. How does Kelly and the coaching staff expect the cornerback and safety rooms to take strides in the right direction heading into Week 3?
Kelly broke down the changes, who can expect to see a larger snap count and more during Monday's press conference:
Sage Ryan Staying at Safety
LSU defensive back Sage Ryan will make the move back to safety full-time after a stint at cornerback during Fall Camp and into Week 1. Ryan, who's natural position is safety, was a placeholder for the Tigers at cornerback until true freshman PJ Woodland got up to speed.
Now, he's back to safety where Kelly feels the veteran can make a bigger impact for a program that needs growth in the secondary.
For the Tigers, they will utilize five safeties this season: Ryan, Jardin Gilbert, Jordan Allen, Dashawn Spears and Kylin Jackson.
Spears, a true freshman, and Kylin Jackson, a redshirt-freshman, earned the start on Saturday night in Week 2 with Allen battling turf toe while Gilbert dealt with a first half suspension following a targeting penalty in Week 1.
Kelly said to expect LSU to work in at least four safeties on Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Zy Alexander's Workload Increasing
LSU cornerback Zy Alexander is back on the field for the Bayou Bengals after taking significant snaps on Saturday night against Nicholls State. After suffering a torn ACL last season, Alexander is back in the cornerback rotation after working his way into the two-deep depth chart.
Now, with the veteran back in the mix, it provides a level of comfort for Kelly and the coaching staff. In his first game back against Nicholls State, Alexander was the most impactful member of the secondary after logging a pair of pass breakups and a handful of tackles.
Heading into Week 3 against South Carolina, look for Alexander to continue taking meaningful snaps and be a key piece to the secondary.
The Cornerback Rotation: Ashton Stamps and Co. Taking Strides
LSU will work in four cornerbacks on Saturday against the Gamecocks: Ashton Stamps, PJ Woodland, Zy Alexander and JK Johnson.
With Ryan back at safety, it opens up an opportunity for true freshman PJ Woodland to earn an increase in his snap count. He earned the start in Week 2 where he forced a fumble in a momentum changing play.
There remains work to be done in the secondary for the Tigers, but the plan is clear for the program after putting Ryan back at safety.
The Goal: Utilize Depth Pieces
LSU will not have a player take 60+ snaps, according to Kelly, rather the team will use contributors in the two-deep depth chart.
"I think what we have found is that nobody is at a point where they can play 65-70 snaps. We have to get our players playing at the highest level but not playing that many snaps," Kelly said on Monday. "I think Zy [Alexander] can play 30-35 but he's going to have to be spelled as well so I think you're gonna see four corners playing.
"I think you're gonna see four or five safeties playing. We're gonna rely on the depth of those units to make certain that we're playing at the highest level."
Kelly expects the coaching staff to throw out at least four safeties and four cornerbacks in Week 3 against South Carolina.
Look for Stamps, Alexander, Woodland and Johnson to take strides in the right direction in the cornerback room while Allen, Ryan, Gilbert and Spears make an impact at safety.
