The Haul: LSU Football Signs Pair of Top Five Offensive Linemen in America
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers went into National Signing Day looking to secure critical pieces to help bolster the depth of the offensive line for the future.
Fast forward to the end of Wednesday and the program saw four elite-level talents put pen to paper amd make it official with the Bayou Bengals.
LSU held commitments from a trio of fast-rising prospects in Tyler Miller (No. 1 OL in Mississippi), Carius Curne (No. 1 OL in Arkansas) and Brett Bordelon (No. 2 OL in Louisiana).
But offensive line coach Brad Davis had a trick up his sleeve before the clock struck midnight on Wednesday night.
Before the day was over, Davis and the Tigers successfully flipped five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas away from the Florida State Seminoles.
Now, the Tigers have reeled in four signees in the trenches headlined by a pair of Top 5 interior offensive linemen: Thomas and Curne.
What is LSU getting in the star-studded duo?
Solomon Thomas: Five-star, No. 2 IOL in America
Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas flipped his commitment to the LSU Tigers and has signed with the program, he announced via social media on Wednesday.
Thomas, the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in America, backed off of his Florida State pledge on National Signing Day and has made the decision to put pen to paper with the Bayou Bengals.
It became a massive National Signing Day victory for Brian Kelly and Co. with the program rebuilding the trenches in a major way this offseason.
With Thomas in the mix, the 6-foot-4, 315-pounder out of the Sunshine State gives position coach Brad Davis another win on the recruiting trail.
Thomas had remained loyal to his Florida State commitment for roughly a year, but with the recent coaching staff changes in Tallahassee, the blue-chipper elected to take his talents elsewhere.
Carius Curne: Four-star, No. 3 IOL in America
The Tigers reeled in commitments from a number of the top players in America, but Kelly labeled one specific signee as a player he's keeping an eye on in year one: Carius Curne.
The No. 1 prospect out of Arkansas made things official with the LSU Tigers on Wednesday after remaining committed to the program since June.
Curne, the No. 3 rated interior offensive lineman in the country, provides LSU with a player that can step in the mix immediately to improve the rushing attack.
"Carius is one of the stronger offensive tackles I have recruited in some time. He absolutely dominates his opponents. He is physically ready to play in the SEC right now," Kelly said on Wednesday.
Curne is one of the most unique offensive line prospects in the country. He's nimble and quick on his feet for a guy in the trenches with tremendous athleticism.
