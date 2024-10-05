The Impact: LSU Tigers Utilizing Freshmen to Their Advantage
Brian Kelly and the LSU coaching staff have shown no fear in throwing true freshmen out on the field this season in order to put the program in position to be successful.
Kelly and Co. have worked in a myriad of first-year Tigers through the first five weeks of the season with a trio of youngsters stepping up to the plate early.
Who has shined through the first few weeks? Who has the intangibles to take on a key role down the stretch?
The Impact: True Freshmen Shining
Caden Durham: Running Back
LSU true freshman running back Caden Durham has given the Bayou Bengals' rushing attack life as the program begins shifting focus to SEC play in the coming weeks.
Last weekend, the Texas native was seemingly shot out of a cannon to start Saturday night’s showdown against South Alabama. The youngster out of the Lone Star State took control as the lead back in Week 5 and didn’t disappoint.
On the first play of the game, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier connected with Durham on a screen pass with the track speed on full display after the reception.
Durham turned it up field for a 71-yard touchdown to get the Tigers off to the fast start they have been eyeing all season.
But it didn’t stop there for the freshman phenom and former Top 10 running back in America.
On the following drive, Durham’s number was called once again with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan dialing up a run up the middle. The true freshman slithered through the defense for an 86-yard run to the one-yard line with Nussmeier punching it in on the following play.
Durham’s historic first half was the talk of the town after ending the first two quarters with three receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown, but his production on the ground is what has LSU intrigued at what’s to come in SEC play next week.
He tallied 128 rushing yards on just seven attempts with an average of 18.3 yards per carry. Durham provided a spark in the backfield once again after logging 217 total yards in the first half with a pair of scores.
Now, he looks to take control as the lead back moving forward where Kelly dove into his ascension as a player.
"I think it's a freshman that's working through that transition of understanding the playbook, the nuances of playing the game and just feeling more comfortable in everything we do. Early on it was a group of players that already had some experience he was working to leapfrog. Through his play when he was given the opportunity in , he made it happen. He earned thorough an opportunity. He's taken advantage of it," Kelly said.
Dashawn Spears: Safety
LSU safety Dashawn Spears has played an integral role in the Tigers' defensive backfield this season after earning starting duties. He's been a consistent piece at safety alongside either Jardin Gilbert or Sage Ryan with the youngster thriving in year one.
Moving forward, it'll be about continuing to develop the physicality needed to thrive in the SEC, but the LSU coaching staff remains high on the freshman phenom showing signs of becoming the next great defensive back out of Louisiana.
Dominick McKinley: Five-Star Freshman
LSU freshman defensive tackle Dominick McKinley has been battling a turf toe injury over the last few weeks that has stunted his growth, but as he gets healthy again, the coaching staff has been salivating over the potential he attains.
With freakish size at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, McKinley is a player with no ceiling if all hits correctly over the next few years.
"Dominick is coming on and making progress each and every week in terms of what he is able to do," Kelly said on Tuesday. "He's going to be a really good football player. He's got some work to do, but I like the progress he's making."
Over the next few months, it'll about being assignment correct, continuing to build up his body and remain healthy down the stretch with the program likely falling back on the former five-star prospect to take meaningful snaps during the final few weeks of the regular season.
Ahmad Breaux: Rising Star for the Tigers
LSU defensive tackle Ahmad Breaux has burst on the scene rather quickly for the Bayou Bengals after making the switch from defensive end to defensive tackle during his first offseason in Baton Rouge.
The Louisiana native bulked up over 35 pounds and immediately took strides in the right direction.
Now, he's a product of opportunity with starting defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory set to miss the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles. The season-ending injury has thrust Breaux into the mix where he hasn't blinked.
"Ahmad Breaux has been really good. He is detailed, he's organized in what he is doing every day and he's assignment correct. We ask him to do a specific job and he does it," Kelly said on Tuesday.
Kelly and Co. have been pleasantly surprised with the pair of youngsters as they navigate life in the SEC and new surroundings, but it's certainly been Breaux who's emerged as a player the LSU program can rely on immediately.
