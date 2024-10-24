The Injury Report: LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9 SEC Showdown
No. 8 LSU will hop on a flight later this week for a matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station for the top of the Southeastern Conference.
There will be significant College Football Playoff implications on the line this weekend between a pair of programs scorching hot in SEC play.
Now, it's full steam ahead to the second of back-to-back road games with Brian Kelly and Co. clicking on all cylinders.
A look into this weekend's game information and initial injury report provided by Kelly:
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
No. 8 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: ABC Network
The Injury Report: Week 9 Edition
WR Chris Hilton Jr: Questionable
LSU wide receiver remains on the Injury Report while dealing with an ankle injury suffered during Fall Camp in August.
In what was initially diagnosed as a "bone bruise," it's had the veteran wideout sidelined and unable to make his season debut to this point.
"Chris was able to do some individual work," Kelly said last Wednesday. "It's a day-to-day situation so he's still questionable, but we're trending in the right direction there."
Kelly then provided an update last Thursday regarding Hilton's status after ruling him out for Week 8.
Now, moving into Texas A&M Week, Hilton is "questionable" to suit up for the Week 9 contest.
Earlier in October, Kelly detailed the "unusual" injury and the healing process for Hilton while also detailing how it remains a day-by-day process.
"It's been a complicated injury," Kelly said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference. "Chris has done everything to get back as quickly as possible. This has been an injury that we've done scans and we've done MRI's. The healing has just been slow.
"If he had the proper healing and was ready to go, he's put in the time and he has the want to to be out there. I want to be clear that everyone should understand that if Chris is able to be out there, he would be out there. This has just been one of those unusual injuries that has taken so much longer to heal than normal. We're going to get him back out there, and when he does, I'm certain that he's going to be a welcomed addition to our offense."
Now, he remains on the Injury Report heading into Week 9 at Texas A&M.
WR CJ Daniels: Probable
LSU wide receiver CJ Daniels is once again on the Injury Report as he nurses a knee injury he suffered in Week 6 prior to the open date. He reaggravated a knee injury from the past and continues rehabbing.
Daniels has been on the injury report over the last two weeks where he sat out for the Ole Miss matchup in Tiger Stadium before playing in last weekend's game at Arkansas.
All signs point towards him playing once again in College Station.
The Full Injury Report: LSU at Texas A&M
Caden Durham: Probable
LSU true freshman running back Caden Durham has unlocked the Tigers' rushing attack in 2024 as he continues playing at a Freshman All-American level this season.
Durham, who arrived in Baton Rouge as a four-star, Top 10 running back in America over the summer, has taken over as the lead back for the Tigers this fall.
Despite suffering a foot injury a few weeks ago, Durham hasn't blinked.
He's battled through injury, continued emerging as a star and is giving LSU life in the rushing attack.
"A lot of guys would not be in the game," Kelly said of Durham's injury on Monday. "He's playing at about 80-85%, but he's got great vision, he's got toughness (and he) keeps his legs moving.
"Injuries are hard to deal with at any position, but when you're a running back and you've got an injury and you're still fighting through it, I think it says a lot about the young man and I'm really proud of him."
Durham has been a critical piece to the offense's success in Baton Rouge. LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier has handled business through the air with Durham making it happen on the ground.
He's now listed as "probable" for Week 9.
The SEC Standings Through Week 8:
- Texas A&M Aggies (6-1, 4-0)
- LSU Tigers (6-1, 3-0)
- Georgia Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1)
- Tennessee Volunteers (6-1, 3-1)
- Missouri Tigers (6-1, 2-1)
- Texas Longhorns (6-1, 2-1)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (5-2, 2-1)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2, 2-2)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2)
- Florida Gators (3-2, 1-1)
- South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 2-3)
- Ole Miss Rebels (5-2, 1-2)
- Oklahoma Sooners (4-3, 1-3)
- Kentucky Wildcats (3-4, 1-4)
- Auburn Tigers (2-5, 0-4)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4)
