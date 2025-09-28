The Injury Report: Multiple LSU Football Starters Battling Injury After Ole Miss Loss
No. 4 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) fell to the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 5 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with Brian Kelly and Co. suffering the program's first loss of the season.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's shaky performance set the tone on offense with the unit unable to get in a groove on Saturday afternoon in Oxford.
“Nobody’s really pointing fingers," Nussmeier said. “We've got to get back and watch the tape and see the areas we need to improve.”
In Week 5, the Bayou Bengals saw multiple players either miss the Top-15 Southeastern Conference showdown due to injury or suffer an injury in the matchup.
Which Tigers are banged up heading into the Week 6 open date?
The Injury Report: LSU Tigers Edition
RB Caden Durham: Ankle
LSU running back Caden Durham suffered an ankle injury in the Tigers' Week 4 win over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions last Saturday where he was ultimately held out of the program's matchup against the Rebels.
After practicing lightly heading into Week 5 against Ole Miss, Durham was unable to go against the Rebels where Ju'Juan Johnson, Kaleb Jackson and Harlem Berry received meaningful snaps.
OT Weston Davis: Undisclosed
LSU offensive lineman Weston Davis was injured in pregame warmups and was held out of Saturday's matchup against Ole Miss.
Kelly and Co. tossed in five-star true freshman offensive tackle Carius Curne in as the starter where he handled business on the right side.
LB Whit Weeks: Ankle
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks was seen in a boot following the matchup where he said it was a little "banged up" against the Rebels.
This will be one to monitor heading into the open date given Weeks suffered a gruesome ankle injury during LSU's bowl game against Baylor that required surgery.
DE Gabriel Reliford: Shoulder
LSU defensive end Gabriel Reliford is out for the season after undergoing surgery on a torn rotator cuff.
The Louisiana native suffered the injury during the the Tigers' Week 4 win over Southeastern Louisiana.
No. 4 LSU will return to action on Oct. 11 against the South Carolina Gamecocks with the Bayou Bengals set to utilize a bye week next Saturday.
