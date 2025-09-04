LSU Country

The Injury Update: LSU Football Wide Receiver, Florida State Transfer Out in Week 2

Brian Kelly and Co. will be without a first-year Tiger, undergoes surgery on fractured hand.

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain in headlines after earning the program's first Week 1 victory since 2019 with a win over Clemson last Saturday.

The Bayou Bengals have now cruised up the AP Top-25 Poll with LSU now sitting as the No. 3 ranked team in America heading into Week 2 of the season.

Kelly and Co. will host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the home opener with all eyes set to be on the in-state clash on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

LSU will be without a rotation wide receiver in Week 2 with Kelly confirming the first-year Tiger's status this week.

A look into the game information for Saturday night in Death Valley and the injury update heading into the clash.

The Game Information: Week 2 Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network+/ESPN+
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 1-0
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Record: 1-0

The Injury Update: Destyn Hill's Status

During the winter Transfer Portal window, LSU added Florida State wide receiver Destyn Hill after making the move to Baton Rouge after two seasons in Tallahassee.

The New Orleans (La.) native has had a unique college path to this point, but is now back in his home-state where he's impressed the LSU coaching staff to this point.

"I think first of all we're well aware of him. In particular, Coach Wilson was well aware of him in terms of what he accomplished at Edna Karr. I remember him. I remember I came in, and we really didn't have enough time to get into the recruiting process," Kelly said in March.

"He's got good size, and he's got physicality. I think he's got to continue to use that as he continues to learn the offense. Once he's comfortable within the offensive structure, he's got the skills to be a very productive SEC player. But he is physical, can help us in that perspective. Again, another guy that's coming off of a knee injury that I think is only going to be better."

Hill has suffered a fractured left hand and will be out for the program's Week 2 matchup against Louisiana Tech, Kelly confirmed on Monday.

The Florida State transfer has undergone surgery and had a plate put in his hand to stabilize the injury. There is optimism that Hill could return in Week 3 when LSU hosts the Florida Gators.

LSU is set to return to action on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

