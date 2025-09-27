The Instant Takeaways: LSU Football Falls to Ole Miss Rebels 24-19 in Week 5 Matchup
No. 4 LSU (4-1, 1-1 SEC) dropped a Week 5 SEC matchup to the Ole Miss Rebels after falling 24-19 on Saturday afternoon in Oxford.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers' offensive struggles continued in the Southeastern Conference battle with Bayou Bengals generating 254 yards of total offense.
For the Rebels, Lane Kiffin's program shined on both sides of the ball with complementary football stealing the show at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
No. 13 Ole Miss remains atop the SEC with a trio of in-conference wins over Kentucky, Arkansas and LSU.
The Instant Takeaways: Week 5 Edition
No. 1: The Offense Remains a Significant Concern
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier entered Saturday afternoon in Oxford coming off of his best performance of the season against Southeastern Louisiana.
After completing 80.6 percent of his passes in Week 4, Nussmeier struggled to find his groove against the Rebels in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Week 5.
From under-thrown passes to missed reads, Saturday's matchup against the Rebels became one to forget for Nussmeier.
The fifth-year senior ended the night 21-for-34 on passing attempts for 197 yards and a score in a challenging day at the office.
But Nussmeier's struggles were only one component to the miscues offensively against the Rebels.
On the ground, the Tigers were abysmal after averaging 2.6 yards per carry.
LSU starting running back Caden Durham was sidelined with an ankle injury on Saturday where the program gave their stable of backs meaningful run.
From Ju'Juan Johnson to five-star freshman Harlem Berry, the program went into its bag of tricks to find life on the ground, but it was a significant challenge.
LSU totaled 57 yards on 22 attempts with Barion Brown and Zavion Thomas also getting in on the action with the Bayou Bengals exhausting all options.
No. 2: Trinidad Chambliss Has Arrived
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss entered Saturday against the LSU Tigers coming off of back-to-back starts where he logged over 400 yards of total offense.
The Division II All-American transfer made his first career start in Week 3 where he lifted the the Rebels to an SEC win over the Arkansas Razorbacks and carried his momentum into Week 4 after defeating the Tulane Green Wave.
Fast forward to Week 5 and it was another gem for the dual-threat signal-caller after carving the LSU defense through all four quarters.
The Ole Miss offense entered Saturday's matchup at No. 9 in the country in total offense with the Rebels averaging a whopping 543 yards per game.
For the LSU Tigers, the defense came into the Top-15 matchup sitting at No. 4 in the SEC in total defense and No. 17 overall - allowing opposing offenses to gain 246 yards of offense per game.
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss ended the first half with 242 yards of total offense single-handedly with the Ferris State transfer lighting up LSU's defense from start to finish.
Chambliss was sensational against a top-five defense in America with his dual-threat abilities giving the LSU Tigers fits.
The Rebels' signal-caller was the clearcut MVP on Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium after orchestrating drive after drive that resulted in points on an LSU defense that gave up 9.6 points per game heading into Week 5.
No. 3: Missed Opportunities, Undisciplined Football Plagues LSU
Across the first half of Saturday's game, there were 16 total penalties combined with the Tigers holding six of them for 74 yards on their own.
From an untimely pass interference call on DJ Pickett that revoked an interception returned for a touchdown to multiple holding penalties on the offensive line, it was a night to forget for the LSU Tigers in all facets.
When it comes to missed opportunities, Nussmeier tossed an interception in Ole Miss territory that shifted significant momentum the Ole Miss Rebels' way in the first half with the program never looking back.
A lack of explosive plays, vertical passing attempts and chunk yards on the ground once again plague the Tigers in a critical SEC matchup.
No. 4 LSU will utilize next week's open date to get healthy with the program battling multiple injuries across the first four weeks of the season before returning to action on Oct. 11 in a clash against South Carolina.
