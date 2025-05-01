The Latest on LSU Football's Pursuit of the No. 1 Safety in the Transfer Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have utilized the NCAA Transfer Portal to the program's advantage this offseason after signing 17 newcomers to this point.
Kelly and the staff in Baton Rouge have upped the ante on the NIL side of things in order to use the free agent market as a resource.
While developing relationships with the top prospects in America, the program now has the ability to compensate players accordingly to compete against other powerhouse programs.
"It has put us in a position where we can be aggressive on anybody that comes into the portal. And that simply wasn’t the case before,” Kelly said of the new NIL approach in December.
“I’m not saying this particular match did that, but I think it really sent a message to everybody that this is where we are today. And if we want to be where we all want to be in terms of putting our roster together, we all have to step up. It started with me, and I think our fanbase responded equally.”
Now, with 17 additions in the fold, there remains one glaring need for the Bayou Bengals heading into the 2025 season.
After addressing the lack of depth in the defensive tackle room following the signing of South Florida's Bernard Gooden last week, all focus has shifted towards the safety room.
There's one target on LSU's radar: Houston's AJ Haulcy.
The 6-foot, 215-pounder totaled 74 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass breakups during the 2024 season with the Cougars on his way to First Team All-Big 12 honors.
As it currently stands, there are three programs in the mix for the All-Conference safety: LSU, Miami and Ole Miss.
This one appears to ultimately be boiling down to an LSU Tigers versus Miami Hurricanes battle, according to a source.
The Ole Miss Rebels signed UL-Monroe safety Wydett Williams Jr. last week and are putting the final touches on their 2025 roster.
For Haulcy, he took a 48-hour visit to Coral Gables earlier this week where he arrived in the Sunshine State on Monday before departing on Tuesday night.
He was wined and dined by the Hurricanes, spent time with iconic rapper Rick Ross and received a police escort across the downtown area.
Still, Haulcy remains uncommitted to a program.
The No. 1 available player in the NCAA Transfer Portal sat down with Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes during his time in town, but as it currently stands, there is no deal in place.
Now, after departing Florida on Tuesday night, Haulcy's camp remains in contact with the LSU Tigers.
On3 Sports' Pete Nakos has also listed the LSU Tigers as a contender.
Fast forward to Thursday afternoon and Nakos has now logged a prediction for the Miami Hurricanes to land a commitment from Tennessee safety Jakobe Thomas.
All signs point towards a growing sense of optimism that the LSU Tigers are becoming a serious player in the "Haulcy Sweepstakes" with Miami now intensifying their push for Thomas out of Tennessee.
With LSU in need of help in the safety room, Haulcy is the target the program has locked in on down the stretch.
After a visit to Coral Gables, and now departing without a deal in place, the LSU Tigers appear to be making a push of their own in the 11th hour.
