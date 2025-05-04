The Latest on LSU Football's Top Transfer Target, No. 1 Rated Safety in the Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain in the thick of it for the No. 1 available player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, A.J. Haulcy.
Haulcy, who elected to depart the Houston Cougars program during the spring window, is down to three schools with the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes and SMU Mustangs in the mix.
The 6-foot, 215-pounder totaled 74 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass breakups during the 2024 season with the Cougars on his way to First Team All-Big 12 honors.
The top-ranked safety available in the Transfer Portal took a visit to Coral Gables earlier this week for a 48-hour stay alongside Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes.
Following the visit, the expectation was that Mario Cristobal's staff was chipping away at the Houston Cougars transfer.
Then, after departing the Sunshine State without a deal in place on Tuesday night, it quickly became the LSU Tigers that began emerging as serious contenders in the "Haulcy Sweepstakes" heading into the weekend.
Now, Haulcy will arrive in Baton Rouge on Sunday for a visit with Kelly and the Bayou Bengals, a source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI. The Baton Rouge Advocate first reported the visit.
The current expectation is that the LSU Tigers are in the lead for for No. 1 player in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the predictions beginning to be logged in favor of Kelly's program.
On Friday, On3 Sports' Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong placed predictions for the LSU Tigers to win out.
Now, in what has become an LSU versus Miami battle down the stretch, it's the Tigers that are pulling away with Haulcy set to visit Baton Rouge for a trip beginning on Sunday.
