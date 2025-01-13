The Latest on LSU Football Wide Receiver Kyren Lacy, Facing Charges From Fatal Crash
Former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Sunday evening on the charges of hit-and-run driving with serious injury or death, reckless operation with accident, and negligent homicide, WAFB News Station has reported.
Lacy turned himself in at 6:34 p.m. CT Sunday with bond set at $151,000 in total for all three charges, according to the report.
After posting bail, Lacy was later released at 8:11 p.m. CT.
A warrant was issued for Lacy on Friday with initial reports coming out in the afternoon, but Lacy was on a trip out of state when it was issued.
The wreck occurred at approximately 10 a.m. CT on Dec. 17 with a former Marine being killed in the crash and two others suffering injuries.
The former LSU wideout allegedly caused the crash, fled the scene and did not report his involvement to the police following the incident.
WAFB released a statement via the Louisiana State Police prior to Lacy turning himself in:
“A Louisiana State Police document contains the following allegations about the incident: As Lacy was illegally passing the other vehicles, the driver of a northbound lane pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with the approaching Dodge.
"Traveling behind the pickup truck was a Kia Cadenza whose driver swerved left to avoid the oncoming Dodge Charger. As the Kia Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with the Dodge, it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound Kia Sorrento.
"Following the crash, Lacy drove around the crash scene and fled south on LA Hwy 20 without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash. A passenger in the Kia Sorrento, Herman Hall of Thibodaux, was critically injured in the 10 a.m. crash and transported to a hospital where he later died, investigators said. Hall, age 78, was a former Marine.
Louisiana State Police said LSP detectives and troopers were able to determine that Lacy was driving the Dodge Charger at the time."
Lacy declared for the 2025 NFL Draft two days after the incident occurred following his fifth season of college football.
“LSU has truly made a big impact on my life on and off the field these past three years,” Lacy wrote via social media. “Playing in Death Valley, for the best fans in the country, was an experience I will never forget. Not too many people get to fulfill a dream like this. I am forever grateful for it.
“I want to express my appreciation to all my coaches, support staff, and trainers for helping develop me as a football player, but most importantly as a person. Although we didn’t accomplish our goal of winning a national championship, I promise to take all of those life lessons with me in the next chapter of my life.
“Lastly, I am so appreciative of my support system (family, trainers, mentors, etc.) who have been there for me through the highs and the lows. Thank y’all for always believing in me.”
In 2024, he took on starting wide receiver duties for the Bayou Bengals where he led the Tigers in receiving touchdowns (9), while being second on the team in catches (58) and receiving yards (866).
The star wideout wrapped up his college career with 162 receptions for 2,360 yards and 26 touchdowns.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.