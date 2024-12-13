The Latest on the No. 2 Safety in the Portal, LSU Football Target Zechariah Poyser
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain firmly in the mix for the No. 2 safety in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Zechariah Poyser, with the program looking to add pieces to the defensive backfield this offseason.
The Jacksonville State stud is a player on the Tigers' radar with an official visit now in the rearview mirror.
Poyser was in Baton Rouge on Wednesday for a visit where he had the opportunity to have face-to-face meetings with LSU head coach Brian Kelly, secondary Coach Corey Raymond, and defensive coordinator Blake Baker, among others.
"The LSU visit was great… I love [LSU defensive analyst] Eddie Hicks and he’s family so we had a connection there," Poyser told LSU Tigers On SI. "They love their players and that means a lot.
"Of course I understand it’s a football business, but they take their relationships serious outside of football. It was most definitely amazing; the whole entire staff and visit as a whole."
"I even got a chance to speak with the legend [Jack] Marucci. That was dope!," Poyser said.
The No. 2 rated safety in the Transfer Portal is a hot commodity on the recruiting trail with several Power Four programs expressing interest.
Poyser is a heavy-hitter in the portal. A former two-way star in high school, the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder chose to remain in the Sunshine State and suit up for Jacksonville State for college.
In his redshirt-freshman campaign this season, Poyser put up impressive numbers including 75 tackles, eight pass breakups and three interceptions. He also logged an interception in 2023 as a true freshman.
With a slew of schools in his ear, Poyser has trimmed his list and has begun taking visits as of this week.
Now, after dominating the G5 level, he's looking to take it up a notch.
"As far as visits, I went to Auburn [Thursday], I'll be at Georgia on Friday, Florida on Saturday and Miami Sunday," Poyser told LSU Tigers On SI.
LSU is heavily in the mix for the coveted Sunshine State transfer with the program rolling out the red carpet and then some.
"[LSU] made me feel like a priority," Poyser said. "Coach Baker, [safeties coach] Jake Olsen [did great]. Coach Corey Raymond was amazing. A good guy with a huge resume."
As for a decision, Poyser has a timeline in place for when he plans to make his commitment.
"I’ll make my decision Tuesday," Poyser told LSU Tigers On SI. "LSU is most definitely one of the dreams for sure though."
Poyser now has visits to LSU and Auburn in the rearview mirror with Georgia, Florida and Miami left before shutting things down.
One of the most coveted safeties in the Transfer Portal, programs across America continue swinging for the fences in a battle for his services. That includes the LSU Tigers.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.