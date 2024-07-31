The LSU Football Depth Chart: Previewing the Tigers Offense
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will kick off preseason practice in less than 24 hours with the program lacing up their cleats on Thursday for Day 1 of Fall Camp.
The Bayou Bengals' offense will have a new look with redshirt-junior Garrett Nussmeier under center.
He looked the part during his first spring camp as QB1, and now entering his first Fall Camp as the starter, look for Nussmeier to continue taking that next step.
The Tigers' signal-caller will have an embarrassment of riches to work with in 2024; including a receiving corps that holds numerous weapons.
What could the LSU Offensive Depth Chart look like on Day 1 of Preseason Camp?
Projecting the LSU Offense
The Quarterbacks
Starter: Garrett Nussmeier (R-Jr.)
Backups: AJ Swann (Jr.) and Rickie Collins (R-Fr.)
It's Nussmeier's time to shine in Baton Rouge with backups Swann and Collins battling it out this offseason for QB2 duties. Along with the trio of signal-callers, we'll see early-enrollee Colin Hurley take a few snaps during his first Fall Camp.
The Running Backs
Starter: Josh Williams (Gr.)
Backup: Kaleb Jackson (Soph.)
Josh Williams handled a majority of first team duties for the LSU offense during spring camp with sophomore back Kaleb Jackson sliding in and earning starting reps as well. LSU added four-star, Top 10 back Caden Durham this summer as well as hope to get Trey Holly back in the mix eventually as he handles off-the-field issues.
Look for LSU to work with a committee of backs in 2024. Williams and Jackson will serve as a one-two punch during the season with Durham and returnee John Emery looking to battle it out for key snaps as well. Fall Camp will tell the story here.
The Wide Receivers
Starters: Kyren Lacy (Sr.), Chris Hilton Jr. (R-Jr.) and CJ Daniels (Grad.)
Backups/Rotation: Aaron Anderson (Jr.) Zavion Thomas (Jr.), Kyle Parker (R-Fr.) and Shelton Sampson (R-Fr.)
Kyren Lacy has taken over as LSU's WR1 this offseason with Chris Hilton also asserting himself as a starter during camp. The pair of electrifying wideouts appear to have cemented starting duties, but the third receiver slot is up for grabs with Anderson, Daniels, Thomas and Parker all battling it out. Regardless, LSU will utilize a five or six man rotation this season with significant weapons outside. Preseason camp will give a look into the embarrassment of riches wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton has in his arsenal.
Others: Kylan Billiot (Fr.) and Jelani Watkins (Fr.)
The Tight Ends
Starter: Mason Taylor (Jr.)
Backups: Mac Markway (Soph.) and Ka’Morreun Pimpton (Soph.)
Taylor will be involved more this season with Joe Sloan taking over as the playcaller for the Tigers. He's spoken highly of his prized tight end, calling him one of the program's best players, and will utilize his skill set in a variety of ways.
As for Markway and Pimpton, the pair of sophomores have taken strides in the right direction and look to take on a bigger role this season. Markway has looked exceptionally sharp this offseason and appears to have locked up the TE2 role.
Look for true freshman Trey'Dez Green to turn heads during fall camp. The five-star tight end has the chance to shine in Baton Rouge, but will be limited from a snaps perspective with Taylor and others above him on the depth chart.
The Offensive Line
Starters: Will Campbell (Jr.), Garrett Dellinger (Sr.), DJ Chester (R-Fr.), Miles Frazier (Sr.), Emery Jones (Jr.)
Backups: Tyree Adams (R-Fr.), Paul Mubenga (R-Fr.), Coen Echols (Fr.), Christian Stamps (R-Fr.), Bo Bordelon (R-Soph.)
LSU returns four starters from a season ago up front with DJ Chester being the lone new face in the mix. Campbell and Jones will look to become the top tackle duo in college football while Chester looks to prove he can hang with the top guns. Through the offseason, it's been rave reviews for Chester while he "handles himself like a pro both on and off of the field."
The Tigers will report for preseason camp on Wednesday, July 31st with practice No. 1 taking place on Thursday morning.
LSU Tigers On SI will have daily practice reports with a live look at the Bayou Bengals as they gear up for their Week 1 showdown against the USC Trojans.
Other LSU News:
Flip Watch: LSU Surging for South Carolina Linebacker Commit
Recruiting: The Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Jonah Williams
Recruits React: LSU Hosts Top Talent for Annual Bayou Splash Event
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.