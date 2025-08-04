The LSU Football Practice Report: Harold Perkins Flashes on Day 5 of Fall Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers took the practice field on Monday for Day 5 of Fall Camp in Baton Rouge with the program beginning to up the intensity.
After getting acclimated to the schedule across Week 1, Kelly and Co. are getting in a groove with Week 2 kicking off on Monday morning.
Harold Perkins handled business, Garrett Nussmeier pieced together a string of exciting throws and Caden Durham ripped off a breakaway run across 7-on-7 action.
What were the takeaways from Monday's media viewing?
The Practice Report: Day 5 Edition
Quick Hits:
Firstr-Team Wideouts: Kyle Parker, Zavion Thomas, Chris Hilton and Nic Anderson took reps as the starting receivers. At the tight end position, it was Trey’Dez Green who split reps with Bauer Sharp.
Second-Team: Barion Brown, Destyn Hill, Jelani Watkins, and Kylan Billiot receiving significant work on the outside with Donovan Green and Bauer Sharp also in the mix.
The First-Team Defense: LB West Weeks, LB Whit Weeks, STAR Harold Perkins, CB JaKeem Jackson, CB Mansoor Delane, S Dashawn Spears and S AJ Haulcy. Ashton Stamps also received run with Jardin Gilbert taking reps with the twos.
Rapid Reactions:
No. 1: Harold Perkins Flashes
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins hauled in an interception during 7-on-7 work with Garrett Nussmeier looking across the middle.
Perkins dropped back in coverage, baited Nussmeier and reeled in the interception where he continues getting acclimated to the STAR position heading into the 2025 season.
No. 2: Garrett Nussmeier Pieces Together Strong Day
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier continues a strong Fall Camp in Baton Rouge after handling business during Monday's 7-on-7 session.
Aside from an interception thrown to Perkins, Nussmeier was nearly flawless with multiple deep balls to Chris Hilton, Trey'Dez Green and Barion Brown.
No. 3: Offensive Line Slowly Getting Acclimated
LSU continued working with the same first-team offensive line as Week 1 with LT Tyree Adams, LG DJ Chester, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis hitting the trenches.
Kelly and Co. are working in Carius Curne at tackle with Paul Mubenga taking reps at center after primarily playing the guard position during his first season with the program.
Bo Bordelon, Curne and Coen Echols are the three names to monitor when it comes to position battles in the trenches.
No. 4: Aaron Anderson Remains Sidelined
The Louisiana native practiced on Day 1 where he received first-team reps, but proceeded to be sidelined for the final three practices of the week.
According to Brain Kelly, Anderson has received medical treatment on his knee, but is not expected to miss playing time as it currently stands.
“He really has an arthritic knee, generally speaking,” Kelly said, according to The Advocate. “You wouldn’t call it arthritis, but it’s a cranky knee that we needed to calm down. We cut him back.
"He has gotten some medicine for it. He feels really good, and there was no need for us to have him be a habitual guy that has a sore knee.”
Anderson is expected to return to the practice field on Wednesday, according to Kelly.
No. 5: Nic Anderson Flashes on Day 5
With Aaron Anderson sidelined, it's given Oklahoma transfer Nic Anderson an opportunity to receive more run with both the first and second team offense.
On Monday, the connection between Nussmeier and [Nic] Anderson flashed with the 6-foot-4 wideout showcasing his versatility. It was another strong day for the SEC transfer.
