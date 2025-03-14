LSU Country

The LSU Football Practice Report: Notes From Day 4 of Spring Camp for the Tigers

Brian Kelly and Co. returned to the practice fields on Friday morning, wrapped up Day 4 of camp.

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers returned to the practice field on Friday morning for Day 4 of Spring Camp in Baton Rouge.

Kelly and Co. provided the media with another 20-minute viewing where the focus was on individual drills during a handful of periods.

Linebacker Whit Weeks, linebacker Harold Perkins, defensive lineman Jacobian Guillory, tight end JD LaFleur, offensive lineman Tyler Miller

The LSU Practice Report: Notes From Day 4 of Spring Camp

Day 4 Notes: Offense

- Garrett Nussmeier worked with the first-team offense consisting of Aaron Anderson, Chris Hilton Jr. and Zavion Thomas as the wide receivers.

- Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren ran with the second-team offense during tempo drills with connections to Kyle Parker and Barion Brown.

- Second-team wide receivers: Barion Brown and Kyle Parker worked alongside Bauer Sharp with the backup group on offense.

- LSU WR Kyle Parker remains in a red "no-contact" jersey for the second week of Spring Camp as he recovers from a 2024 injury.

- LSU's first-team offensive line: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C DJ Chester, RG Bo Bordelon, RT Weston Davis.

- LSU's second-team: LT Carius Curne, LG Solomon Thomas, C Braelin Moore, RG Coen Echols, RT Ethan Calloway.

- The full second team offense consisted of Michael Van Buren at quarterback with wideouts Barion Brown, Destyn Hill, Kyle Parker. Bauer Sharp at tight end. Kaleb Jackson at running back.

- Brad Davis has kept five-star freshman Carius Curne at tackle for the time being with early-enrollee Solomon Thomas working at left guard. Both freshmen remain with the second-team.

- Oklahoma wide receiver Nic Anderson was in pads once again but worked on the sideline once again.

Day 4 Notes: Defense

- LSU EDGE Gabriel Reliford continues standing out during individual drills throughout the first pair of media viewings.

- LSU early-enrollee Zin Williams is a player that looks the part for the program. He's physically mature and is working well through drills.

- Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane is primarily working at cornerback for the Tiger during the first few days of Spring Camp.

- Jardin Gilbert was absent in the safety room on Friday afternoon.

- DJ Pickett, Mansoor Delane and Ja'Keem Jackson continue holding their own as the newcomers in the cornerback room. Ashton Stamps, PJ Woodland and Austin Ausberry also taking reps in the defensive backfield.

- Patrick Payton and Jack Pyburn stick out like a sore thumb from a physical standpoint on the field. The newcomers continue working alongside Kevin Peoples in the EDGE room.

- Ahmad Breaux and Dominick McKinley are primarily taking first-team reps in the defensive tackle room.

*This story will be updated*

