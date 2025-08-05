The LSU Football Practice Report: Takeaways and Observations From Fall Camp Day 6
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers returned to the practice fields on Tuesday for Day 6 of Fall Camp in Baton Rouge.
After kicking off Week 2 on Monday, the Bayou Bengals continue ramping up the intensity with 11-on-11 action heating up for the second practice of the week.
Quick Hits:
- Bernard Gooden continues a strong camp in Baton Rouge after transferring in from South Florida via the spring Transfer Portal window. He wreaked havoc in the backfield for multiple tackles for loss during 11v11 work.
- Jack Pyburn was once again impressive on Day 6 of camp after tallying a tackle for loss during 11v11. The Florida transfer has been a consistent piece in the trenches and continued showing his versatility on Tuesday.
- Garrett Nussmeier and Chris Hilton are developing significant rapport this offseason. Nussmeier connected with Hilton on a 20+ yard "explosive play" down the left sideline during 7v7 work.
- The LSU offensive line continues working with the same rotation. LT Tyree Adams, LG DJ Chester, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis.
- It was a challenging day in the trenches offensively. LSU's defensive line continues wreaking havoc with the final portion of practice becoming sheer dominance for Gooden, Pyburn, Patrick Payton, Dominick McKinley, etc.
- A few notes on 1-v-1's between wide receivers and defensive backs:
Kyle Parker beat Mansoor Delane
Chris hilton beat DJ Pickett
Destyn Hill beat PJ Woodland
Jelani Watkins beat Dashawn Spears
Trey’Dez Green loses against Harold Perkins
Bauer Sharp beat Tamarcus Cooley
- Harold Perkins has been sensational during camp. He's getting into a groove and beginning to showcase that "completeness" the LSU staff has been wanting to see.
The Rapid Reactions:
No. 1: Bauer Sharp Flashes
Oklahoma transfer Bauer Sharp has been a critical component to the offense during Fall Camp where he flashed once again on Tuesday.
After leading Oklahoma in receptions [42] and receiving yards [324] in 2024, Sharp is carrying his momentum in the purple and gold.
The Alabama native quickly made a name for himself during Spring Camp with the LSU Tigers impressed with the newcomer. Now, he's continuing his success.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly raved about Sharp and the impact he's made on the program as a whole.
"I think it starts with just his mindset and the way he fits into the program. He just has leadership qualities," Kelly said during Spring Camp. "He's got the things that we're looking for in terms of living to the standards on a day-to-day basis. He is driving others as well. And he just stepped into the program.
"So I would talk more about how he's influenced our team in a very short period of time off the field in this building as much as what he's done on the field. You guys have seen what he's done. He's a talented pass catcher. He's tough. He's physical."
No. 2: Defensive Line is Dominant
Is it that LSU is still eyeing the ideal offensive line rotation in Baton Rouge or that the Tigers' defensive line has been fantastic during Fall Camp?
Either way, on Tuesday, it was all LSU defense during 11v11 work.
It was the combination of Bernard Gooden and Jack Pyburn that wreaked havoc in the backfield on Tuesday that gave the LSU offense fits.
Garrett Nussmeier had zero time to let plays develop paired with multiple tackles for loss in the rushing attack.
All in all, it was LSU's defense that stole the show on Day 6.
No. 3: Offensive Line Concern?
LSU is still eyeing the proper rotation up front with LT Tyree Adams, LG DJ Chester, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis remaining with the first-team offense.
Carius Curne, Coen Echols, Paul Mubenga and Bo Bordelon remain four players to watch as they look to earn playing time heading into the 2025 season.
On Monday, the offensive line had their best day of camp after allowing plays to develop while creating holes for Caden Durham, Kaleb Jackson and Harlem Berry.
Fast forward to Tuesday and it became a day to forget. Multiple tackles for loss for the defense, blown protections and struggles in that area highlighted the final phase of practice.
