The LSU Weekend Review: LSU Baseball, Women's Basketball and Football Buzz
LSU Athletics took center stage all weekend long with the purple and gold shining during Opening Weekend, Tigers gymnastics upsetting No. 1 Oklahoma and much more across a three-day stretch.
All eyes were on the program in Baton Rouge, but what were the results from a hectic weekend for LSU?
LSU Baseball stole the show after going 3-0 during Opening Weekend, LSU Gymnastics upset No. 1 Oklahoma, LSU Basketball stunned the Sooners and more.
A look into the weekend and the buzz following three days for LSU.
The LSU Weekend Review:
Baseball Buzz: Tigers Go 3-0 on Opening Weekend
Chase Shores worked 5.0 innings Sunday in his first appearance on the mound in nearly two years, and designated hitter Ashton Larson drove in five runs as second-ranked LSU completed a weekend sweep with an 8-1 win over Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
“You’re not supposed to have favorites as a coach, but Chase is up there at the top,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “He’s a great person and a high-talent, high-ceiling arm that chose LSU as the place he wanted to be. When he got hurt in 2023, that was a thunderbolt, and he’s been through a lot. Just seeing how he’s gone about his work has been impressive.
“I’m really happy for Chase and obviously ecstatic to have him back has a huge contributor to our team.”
Kade Anderson shined on the mound in Game 1 as the Friday night starter. He fired five shutout innings Friday, and second-ranked LSU bolted to a 5-0 first-inning lead on the way to a 14-0 season-opening win over Purdue Fort Wayne.
In Game 2, it was Anthony Eyanson on the mound leading the program to a 2-0 start.
Eyanson (1-0) pitched 5.0 innings and limited the Mastodons to one run on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts, firing 81 pitches.
“When I think about Anthony, I think about poise and I think about pitch ability," Johnson said on Sunday. “There are a lot of things to like about him, he’s running the fastball up to 95 with good movement, and he could pitch blindfolded and throw his breaking pitches for strikes.”
LSU Men's Basketball Stuns Oklahoma in Norman
The LSU Tigers scored the eight points in the last 20 seconds, rallying from 13 points down in the final 16 minutes to score an 82-79 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday night at the Lloyd Noble Center.
Cam Carter led LSU with 29 points, including an off-balance three-pointer with 20 seconds to play which led to a four-point play when he was fouled. The play reduced a 79-74 to just 79-78.
LSU double-teamed the in-bounds and Curtis Givens was able to knock the ball away. Carter the made a layup with eight seconds to play and he was again fouled. Carter made the free throw to give LSU an 81-79 advantage.
Oklahoma went for the tying layup but it was no good and Vyctorius Miller was fouled with 0.8 on the clock. His one free throw gave LSU the final three-point margin.
The Tigers won for the 13th time in 25 games and are now 2-10 in the league.
LSU Gymnastics Upsets No. 1 Oklahoma
In a battle between the top teams in the nation, the No. 2 LSU Gymnastics team (7-2, 4-1 SEC) took down No. 1 Oklahoma (10-2, 4-1 SEC) by a score of 198.050-197.675 on Friday night inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
In front of a crowd of 13,386, the third largest in program history, the Tigers were powered to the win by season-high scores in vault (49.600) and on the floor (49.700).
Individually, freshman Kailin Chio claimed her third consecutive all-around title with a 39.725.
LSU claimed two event titles - graduate student Sierra Ballard took home the first beam title of her collegiate career with a 9.95 while three Tigers claimed a share of the floor title with a 9.95 - Senior Haleigh Bryant, sophomore Amari Drayton and Chio.
LSU Women's Basketball Drops Top-5 Clash at Texas
No. 5 LSU (25-2, 10-2 SEC) battled in a defensive struggle against No. 3 Texas (26-2, 12-1 SEC) on Sunday afternoon, but the Tigers came up just short, losing 65-58 in a tightly contested game in a soldout Moody Center.
“When we went to South Carolina, and now to Texas, both were good ball games,” Coach Kim Mulkey said of LSU’s two losses this season. “We were in ball games, had opportunities to possibly steal a victory, and we just didn’t get it done. And so you kind of evaluate, you have to execute and be extremely tough when it requires the toughness of you.”
Flau’jae Johnson (16), Mikaylah Williams (18), and Aneesah Morrow (15) all finished with double figures in points for the Tigers. Morrow finished with a game-high 20 rebounds, her third fourth 20-rebound game this season, while recording her 24th double-double of the season.
No other LSU player scored more than three points and the Texas bench outscored the LSU bench, 20-5.
The Longhorns were led by Madison Booker, who had 14 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists. Johnson was Booker’s primary defender and did a good job of limiting her to go 3-17 from the field.
But Booker sank all 10 of her free throws and as a team, Texas was 21-21 from the charity stripe throughout the game.
LSU Football Named a Finalist for Coveted Wide Receiver
Desoto (Tex.) five-star wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster has quickly cemented his status as a blue-chip prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Class.
Feaster, the No. 1 wideout in the cycle, is fresh off of a dominant sophomore campaign where he put the country on notice after hauling in a myriad of offers.
LSU, Oregon, USC and Texas, among others, have Feaster's attention as he locks in an offer list full of the "Who's Who" of college football.
But Feaster is switching things up now.
The coveted wideout has elected to reclassify into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle and graduate high school a year early.
"For me, I've done so much in high school. My parents, my parents, and I felt like it was time to go to the next level," Feaster told Rivals of his decision. "Not only that -- I was ready. This is a big step for me. As long as I'm prepared and I'm ready, I'll be fine."
In addition to jumping up to the 2026 class, Feaster has also cut his national offer list down to 12 finalists: LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State, Miami, USC, and SMU.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has been to LSU multiple times during his recruiting process with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton taking a hands-on approach in his recruitment.
“I like the offensive scheme and coach Hankton. I love coach Hankton. The type of receiver that he produces is the type of receiver that I believe I am," Feaster told On3 in April.
"He was at Georgia when George Pickens was there and George Pickens loved to block. I feel like that’s the type of receiver I am. I love to block. I’m not scared to be physical and I feel like I’m a deep threat. That’s one thing that coach Hankton is big on, deep threat receivers. That’s one reason why LSU is really high for me.”
The NFL lineage of the LSU Tigers has Feaster intrigued about the development the program can provide him. He will take an official visit to Baton Rouge before it's all said and done.
