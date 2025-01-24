The Most Valuable College Football Programs: Where did the LSU Tigers Land?
It's no secret the LSU brand is one that is known globally with the three letters "L-S-U" being heard around the world.
From superstars Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson on the gridiron to phenom Mondo Duplantis rewriting the record books in track and field, the purple and gold has the attention of millions.
But the one sport that has provided significant value to the athletic department is none other than the football program.
Tiger Stadium, or Death Valley, is one of the most iconic venues in all of sports and has fans from around the world taking the time to check it out on a yearly basis.
Now, the Wall Street Journal has come out with rankings for the Top-100 college football programs from a monetary standpoint.
What is the value of the LSU football brand? Where did the program come in on the Top-10?
- Ohio State - $1.957 billion
- Texas - $1.897 billion
- Michigan - $1.655 billion
- Georgia - $1.348 billion
- Notre Dame - $1.293 billion
- LSU - $1.060 billion
- Penn State - $1.027 billion
- Tennessee - $1.017 billion
- Texas A&M - $1.001 billion
- Oklahoma - $881 million
LSU is a billion dollar brand in football alone with the program continuing to add value each year with more talent heading to Baton Rouge.
The best of the best make their way to The Boot with Brian Kelly and his staff ensuring the program is in good hands for the long haul.
What was the method to analyze each program and find their worth? The Wall Street Journal wizard broke down his methodology:
LSU has officially signed eight of the Top-100 players in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the Tigers currently holding the No. 1 overall class.
The program has upped the ante on the NIL side of things in order to piece together a competitive roster heading into year four of the "Kelly Era" in Louisiana.
"It has put us in a position where we can be aggressive on anybody that comes into the portal. And that simply wasn’t the case before,” Kelly said of the new NIL approach in December.
“I’m not saying this particular match did that, but I think it really sent a message to everybody that this is where we are today. And if we want to be where we all want to be in terms of putting our roster together, we all have to step up. It started with me, and I think our fanbase responded equally.”
The Top-100 Signees:
- Florida State EDGE Patrick Payton: No. 3
- Oklahoma WR Nic Anderson: No. 14
- Kentucky WR Barion Brown: No. 22
- Virginia Tech CB Mansoor Delane: No. 47
- Florida EDGE Jack Pyburn: No. 54
- Virginia Tech IOL Braelin Moore: No. 61
- Northwestern OL Josh Thompson: No. 74
- Florida CB Ja'Keem Jackson: No. 91
The LSU program is investing in its product with the Tigers now holding one of the most talented rosters in America. With a billion dollar valuation, it's no secret the Bayou Bengals are one of the premier brands in the college football space.
