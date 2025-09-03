The New AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Soars Up Rankings, Passes Oregon and Georgia
BATON ROUGE – LSU jumped inside the Top 5 of both national polls following its 17-10 win over Clemson on Saturday. The Tigers moved six spots to No. 3 in the AFCA Coaches Poll and they bumped up four positions to No. 4 in the AP Top 25.
LSU (1-0) opens its home schedule on Saturday when the Tigers welcome Louisiana Tech (1-0) to Tiger Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.
The win over Clemson marked only the fifth time in program history that LSU beat a team ranked in the Top 4 in a true road game.
It was also the highest-ranked win for the Tigers since LSU beat No. 3 Clemson to claim the national championship in January of 2020.
The No. 3 ranking in the Coaches poll is the highest ranking for the program since finishing the 2019 season as the No. 1 team in the nation.
LSU was ranked No. 1 in the nation by the coaches for the final six polls in 2019 and for the final five AP Top 25s that year.
Under Brian Kelly, the Tigers have been ranked as high as No. 6 in-season, which came following a 41-10 win over UAB in November.
Overall under Kelly, LSU’s highest-ranking came at No. 5, which was in the 2023 preseason poll.
LSU is one of 10 SEC teams ranked in the AP Top 25, including four in the Top 10.
Six of LSU’s remaining opponents are currently ranked in the AP Top 25 – a list that includes No. 10 South Carolina, No. 13 Florida, No. 18 Oklahoma, No. 19 Texas A&M, No. 20 Ole Miss and No. 21 Alabama.
Dating back to 2000, LSU has been ranked at some point throughout the year for 26 consecutive seasons.
The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Week 2 Edition
No. 1: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 2: Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 3: LSU Tigers
No. 4: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 5: Miami Hurricanes
No. 6: Oregon Ducks
No. 7: Texas Longhorns
No. 8: Clemson Tigers
No. 9: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No.10: South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 11: Illinois Fighting Illini
No. 12: Arizona Stat Sun Devils
No. 13: Florida Gators
No. 14: Florida State Seminoles
No. 15: Michigan Wolverines
No. 16: Iowa State Cyclones
No. 17: SMU Mustanga
No. 18: Oklahoma Sooners
No. 19: Texas A&M Aggies
No. 20: Ole Miss Rebels
No. 21: Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 22: Tennessee Volunteers
No. 23: Indiana Hoosiers
No. 24: Texas Tech Red Radiers
No. 25: Utah Utes
More LSU News:
LSU Football Season Outlook: Predicting Brian Kelly and the Tigers Record in 2025
Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
LSU Football Depth Chart Predictions: Projecting the Starters Against Clemson Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.