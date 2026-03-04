Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes Targeting LSU Football's Top Commit in Key Battle

Irmo (S.C.) five-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant continues evaluating options this offseason despite revealing a verbal commitment to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in January.

Bryant checks in as the No. 2 rated edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs across America pushing to flip the elite defensive weapon out of South Carolina.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes, South Carolina Gamecocks, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Clemson Tigers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But it's Kiffin and Co. that hold the verbal commitment after Bryant went public with a decision in January at the Under Arrmour All-American Game.

"Bryant committed to the Tigers in January at the Under Armour All-America game, marking Lane Kiffin's first commit in his first full class at the helm," ESPN wrote.

"Bryant's high-energy approach stood out in multiple in-person evaluations. His power shows up on film, too, where he sets the edge and uses his energy in pursuit. With 2025 signings at defensive tackle like Lamar Brown, Deuce Geralds and Richard Anderson, Bryant is another key piece to developing a potentially dominant defensive line, a feature of past successful LSU teams as Kiffin tries to return the Tigers to national title contention."

Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers hold a commitment from the No. 2 EDGE in America: Jaiden Bryant.



The 6’3, 245-pounder has now surged to 5-star status in the recent @247Sports rankings.



Bryant sits as the highest-rated pledge for Kiffin and Co.



Now, he’s reached elite status. pic.twitter.com/Lg8xyEPzg1 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 4, 2026

The electrifying defender continues his meteoric rise this offseason - now reaching five-star status in the 247Sports Composite Rankings - with programs across America battling LSU in pursuit of a flip.

Bryant has locked in official visits to South Carolina, Miami, and Texas A&M this offseason with the LSU Tigers also set to get the five-star back down to Baton Rouge in June, according to 247Sports.

LSU has a secret weapon in their back pocket with Tigers defensive line coach Sterling Lucas pushing to keep Bryant in the mix.

"Once D-line coach Sterling Lucas made the move from South Carolina to LSU, the Tigers began to trend for Bryant and that led to him committing to the program on Jan. 3," Rivals wrote.

"He’s on the cusp of five-star status and is the consensus No. 1 recruit in the Palmetto State this cycle. He’ll remain a headliner for Lane Kiffin’s first class in Baton Rouge moving forward."

Now, as the offseason continues, Bryant will evaluate contenders, but the LSU Tigers have the upper-hand with a verbal pledge locked in as it stands.

