The New-Look LSU Football Offense: "Way-Too-Early" Expectations for the Tigers
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will return in 2025 with an opportunity to continue leading the Tigers' offense where he will be alongside several gifted pieces.
Brian Kelly and his staff have dominated the recruiting trail this offseason, and with several newcomers heading to Baton Rouge, Nussmeier will have an embarrassment of riches to work with.
What will the LSU offense look like in 2025? Who is expected to take that next step?
The New-Look LSU Offense:
No. 1: Garrett Nussmeier's New Receiving Corps
LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier will return to Baton Rouge for the 2025 season with a new-look receiving corps after Kyren Lacy and CJ Daniels departed the program in December.
With the pair of starters out of the picture, all attention will shift towards who will take control of the wide receiver room in 2025.
One returning piece that will certainly take on starting duties is Aaron Anderson. In 2024, it all came together for the coveted wideout. Anderson pieced together a breakout season this fall after tallying 61 receptions for 875 yards and five touchdowns.
Along with Anderson, LSU will bring back contributing pieces Chris Hilton Jr. and Zavion Thomas for the 2025 season, but from there it'll be newcomers.
LSU signed two of the top-five wide receivers in the NCAA Transfer Portal: Nic Anderson and Barion Brown.
The Oklahoma star set the Oklahoma freshman record for touchdown receptions with 10 in 2023. His 798 receiving yards that year rank No. 2 in Oklahoma history for a freshman.
In two years with the Sooners, Anderson appeared in 17 games with six starts, all coming as a redshirt freshman in 2023. Anderson missed the entire 2024 season with an injury.
Along with Anderson, LSU will bring in Barion Brown to join a talented receiving corps after transferring from Kentucky in December.
After a three-year stint with Kentucky, Brown now heads to LSU with over 120 career catches, 1500+ receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns.
Brown also holds the record for most kick return touchdowns in SEC history with five in his college career. Look for the veteran to be an integral piece to LSU's success in 2025.
No. 2: A New Offensive Line Comes In
LSU rolled out the new-look offensive line on Tuesday against Baylor in the Texas Bowl with multiple newcomers entering the mix; including LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, RG Bo Bordelon and RG Coen Echols.
Another youngster that saw snaps was tackle Weston Davis. It's a different look for the Tigers, but with four starters departing this offseason in Will Campbell, Emery Jones, Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier, the next wave of talent is set to take over.
Along with young players stepping in, LSU has added Virginia Tech transfer Braelin Moore and Northwestern transfer Josh Thompson.
Moore... The No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal heads to Baton Rouge after three seasons with the Hokies. The ACC stud became an integral piece to Virginia Tech's offense after serving as the main source on the offensive line. The 6-foot-3, 303-pounder helped lead a Virginia Tech rushing attack that logged over 2,000 yards during the regular season.
Thompson... The 6-foot-5, 301-pounder was rated as the No. 2 offensive lineman in the Big Ten, according to PFF, with several programs expressing significant interest. Now, he heads to Baton Rouge as a player that can step in at both guard or tackle.
No. 3: Tight End Position Locked In
The lone returning piece in the LSU tight end room will be current true freshman Trey'Dez Green.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder was utilized in a myriad of ways during his first season with the program as both a tight end and wideout, but moving forward, appears his bread and butter will be at the tight end role.
“The end line blocking is probably the area that we are most impressed with,” Kelly said of Green’s development during bowl preparation. “His want to and willingness to go in there and do some of the tough jobs. We are pretty excited about what’s he’s doing, how he’s doing and his demeanor because that’s an easy job to turn down and he’s been great.”
Green finished his first season in the purple and gold with seven receptions for 48 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He will be the lone tight end on LSU's roster during the Dec. 31 bowl matchup against the Baylor Bears.
He'll be joined by Oklahoma transfer Bauer Sharp and 2025 signee JD LaFleur next season with an excellent trio making up the tight end room.
LSU signed former Oklahoma tight end Bauer Sharp earlier this month once the coveted transfer went public with a decision to join the Tigers. He's coming off of a year after leading the Sooners in receptions (42) and receiving yards (324) in 2024.
Look for Sharp to come in and be a versatile piece for the LSU offense in both the receiving and blocking game. Brian Kelly raved about his physicality in the run-game. It'll be how he's used most in 2025.
No. 4: Loaded Running Back Room
LSU will return Caden Durham in 2025 after an impressive true freshman campaign for the Tigers this year.
The speedy back burst on the scene in Week 3 in a showdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks and never looked back after taking on the role as LSU's RB1.
It was clear that veteran Josh Williams was going to take the bulk of the reps this season, but Durham's rise gave him the chance to take meaningful snaps in year one.
The youngster wrapped up his first season in Baton Rouge with 753 rushing yards on 140 carries with six touchdowns on the ground. Durham also added 260 receiving yards on 28 catches for two more scores.
He will be joined by returning piece Kaleb Jackson and 2025 signees Harlem Berry and JT Lindsey. Berry is rated as a five-star and the No. 1 back in America. Lindsey is a four-star and rated as the No. 2 back in Louisiana.
