The New Rankings: Predicting Where LSU Football Could Land in the Updated Polls
No. 9 LSU stole headlines on Saturday night after marching into Clemson (S.C.) and capturing a 17-10 victory over Dabo Swinney's program at Memorial Stadium.
Brian Kelly and Co. took down No. 4 Clemson in a thrilling Top-10 matchup in Week 1 with all eyes now on the Bayou Bengals moving ahead.
LSU entered the season-opener with five consecutive losses in Week 1 matchups, and despite the outside noise, Kelly kept his program dialed in on a fierce Clemson program.
“We’ve said from day one that we’ve had offenses here the last few years that could move the football,” Kelly said. “We needed to complement it with a defense that could stand the test.
"You go on the road and play a top-five team, you better bring your defense. We knew that we were going to be that defense that needed to step up and step up big.”
Now, after shakeup in the current AP Top-25 across Week 1 of the college football season, where could the LSU Tigers land once the latest polls are revealed?
What does the ESPN Football Power Index say? Where do the latest AP Top-25 Poll predictions have LSU in the projections?
The Updated ESPN FPI Rankings: Week 1 Edition
On Sunday, the ESPN Football Power Index updated the Top-25 rankings with the Tigers coming in the Top-10.
No. 1: Texas Longhorns
No. 2: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 3: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 4: Ole Miss Rebels
No. 5: Penn State Nittany Lions
No 6: USC Trojans
No. 7: Oregon Ducks
No. 8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 9: Tennessee Volunteers
No. 10: LSU Tigers
LSU comes in at No. 10 in the ESPN Football Power Index after moving up a spot following the Week 1 win.
The remainder of the Top-25:
11. South Carolina
12. Florida (+1)
13. Alabama (-10)
14. Texas A&M (-5)
15. Miami (+2)
16. Auburn (+5)
17. BYU (+5)
18. Missouri (+5)
19. Utah (+26)
20. Michigan (-5)
21. Clemson (-5)
22. Oklahoma (-2)
23. Iowa State (+10)
24. SMU (-5)
25. Kansas (+1)
On3 Sports has revealed a projected AP Top-25 Poll following the Thursday, Friday and Saturday slates. Where did LSU land?
The AP Top-25 Poll Projections:
Note: The Week 1 AP Top-25 Poll will be delayed this week due to Sunday and Monday matchups. The North Carolina Tar Heels and TCU Horned Frogs will play on Monday night at 7 p.m. CT.
No. 1: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 2: Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 3: LSU Tigers
No. 4: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 5: Texas Longhorns
No. 6: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 7: Oregon Ducks
No. 8: Miami Hurricanes
No. 9: Clemson Tigers
No. 10: Miami Hurricanes
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Miami Hurricanes are set to square off on Sunday night with the preseason Top-10 matchup set to shakeup the updated Top-25 Poll once it's released.
The Remainder of the Top-25 Poll [11-25]:
No. 11: Illinois Fighting Illini
No. 12: South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 13: Michigan Wolverines
No. 14: Florida Gators
No. 15: SMU Mustangs
No. 16: Oklahoma Sooners
No. 17: Texas A&M Aggies
No. 18: Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 19: Indiana Hoosiers
No. 20: Ole Miss Rebels
No. 21: Iowa State Cyclones
No. 22: Texas Tech Red Raiders
No.23: Tennessee Volunteers
No. 24: Florida State Seminoles
No. 25: Utah Utes
Kelly and the LSU Tigers will return to action next Saturday in Death Valley with the program set to take on Louisiana Tech in the home opener.
