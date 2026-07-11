LSU's Coaching Stability Could Become a Major Advantage in 2026

The LSU Tigers get set for the inaugural season of the Lane Kiffin era in Baton Rouge, where the Tigers will head into the 2026 season with plenty of new faces on the sidelines and on the field after the major program overhaul.

The Tigers are heading into the season with a new sense of excitement after a disappointing 2025 season and the same expectations that surrounded the program of LSU being one of the top teams in the SEC and competing for national championships as it has in the past.

LSU rolls into the season with plenty of talent, from the returners to the new players from the transfer portal, and Kiffin will be tasked with getting the talent all in a row and playing as a team. And while the players will obviously impact the season, also having a big impact will be LSU's coaching staff, which could give the Tigers an advantage in 2026.

Continuity in a New Place Favors LSU in 2026

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (right) talks with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the biggest challenge for the Tigers headed into 2026 is getting a lot of the individual talent on the roster to play as one, it should be easier for Kiffin and company, with a lot of his coaching staff having familiarity with his program and his vision.

Kiffin went to work building out his coaching staff in his first season in Baton Rouge and chose continuity over anything new, bringing many of his assistant coaches from Ole Miss with him in the move from Oxford.

The new LSU head coach made 11 additions to his coaching staff, and eight of those followed Kiffin from Ole Miss to LSU, most of whom are on the offensive side of the ball. The biggest of those moves was Kiffin securing his play-caller in offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., who called plays for Ole Miss in 2025.

The Tigers coaching staff also consists of running backs coach Kevin Smith, tight ends coach Joe Cox, wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator George McDonald, inside wide receivers coach Sawyer Jordan, quarterbacks coach Dane Stevens, all of whom helped lead one of the best offenses in the country at Ole Miss.

On the defensive side of the ball, Kiffin opted to keep some of the previous structure LSU had, and mix it with some of his own assistants.

LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker is not a new hire, as he coached the Tigers' defense into one of the top units in the SEC in 2025. However, Baker will be joined by new faces in linebackers coach Chris Kiffin and assistant defensive line coach Lou Spanos, who also make the move from Oxford to Baton Rouge.

Obviously, it will be tough to get many new players to start playing like a team, but Kiffin and his staff have familiarity with each other, which will undoubtedly play to their advantage in 2026.

Many of the assistants on offense and some of the defense know what Kiffin's brand of football is and how he wishes to run his program, which will allow LSU, both on the coaching side and the players, to align as one much faster.

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