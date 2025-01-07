The Positions of Need: LSU Football Targeting Key Transfers at Three Positions
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff knew the NCAA Transfer Portal would be a critical piece in reconstructing the roster in Baton Rouge.
After suffering four losses in 2024, it was time for the program to go back to the drawing board with a focus on adding impactful veterans to the roster ahead of next season.
From a roster construction perspective, LSU is in good shape. There are several immediate impact pieces heading to Baton Rouge this offseason with the chance to elevate the program in 2025.
LSU is up to 14 additions via the Transfer Portal to this point, but there remain positions groups that need reinforcements.
Which position group must the Tigers attack in the portal prior to next season? What's on the "To-Do List" for Kelly's program?
No. 1: The Safety Room
LSU is in need of help in the safety room with Jardin Gilbert, Dashawn Spears, Javien Toviano and Joel Rogers making up the current depth chart.
With a lack of competition, Kelly and Co. are in the market for additional bodies with the program hoping to land at least two safeties via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The search has ramped up in the new year with LSU hosting a pair of potential safeties this week for visits to Baton Rouge.
The Current Visitor: Keionte Scott
The Auburn transfer entered the portal after three seasons with the Tigers where he totaled 113 tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception.
Scott is listed as a cornerback, but is a versatile piece in the secondary where he can also play the nickel and safety slots.
LSU could use the Swiss Army Knife in multiple ways, but it will be a battle for his services. Scott has wrapped up a visit with the USC Trojans along with Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars.
A source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that Scott made his way to Baton Rouge on Monday evening to begin his two-day stay with the program. He is currently in town.
Thursday's Visitor: Tamarcus Cooley
The highest-rated defensive player on the North Carolina State squad in 2024, Cooley departed the Wolfpack program after logging 30 tackles, nine passes broken, three interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles.
"He played really well in a lot of ways," North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren said of the redshirt-freshman safety. "In the box, setting edges, fitting in the run. Then in coverage he had number of pass breakups. He had the big interception at the end of the game. He did a good job fitting a lot of formations and surface areas. There's a lot going on there communication-wise on motions. For a young guy to have to manage all that, it was impressive."
He's an immediate impact caliber player that will have a slew of schools in his ear. A 6-foot, 200-pounder, Cooley has ideal size for a defensive back where he primarily played safety.
As just a redshirt-freshman in 2024, he shined for the Wolfpack. He will have multiple years of eligibility at his next stop.
LSU will bring him in for a visit where he is expected to be in Baton Rouge on Thursday, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.
Cooley will be a hot commodity in the portal market. He's checked in with Ole Miss and will also see Kentucky as well this upcoming week as he navigates his portal process.
No. 2: Offensive Line Depth
LSU has added a pair of transfers via the portal in Northwestern's Josh Thompson and Virginia Tech's Braelin Moore thus far.
With LSU losing four starters in Will Campbell, Emery Jones, Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier, the search for additional help up front has been on.
Now, with a pair of portal additions and four 2025 signees, there are critical pieces in the trenches, but LSU may not be done yet in this area as they search for another offensive tackle.
“How good do you feel about that with a veteran player also coming in from the portal at that position?” Kelly said during Texas Bowl preparation. “You feel really good there.”
LSU will have all four 2025 signees enroll early and arrive in January: Carius Curne, Solomon Thomas, Brett Bordelon and Tyler Miller.
But more depth could be added through the portal. All eyes will be on how the program entertains talent that enters the free agent market in the coming weeks with College Football Playoff teams still competing.
No. 3: Additional Blocking Tight End
Oklahoma transfer Bauer Sharp and 2025 signee JD LaFleur will join returning piece Trey'Dez Green in the tight end room next season, but the program is looking for an additional body.
Now, the LSU staff has found its next target: Texas A&M transfer Donovan Green.
The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder totaled 22 catches for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns across three seasons in College Station.
Green appeared in 17 games with four starts for the Aggies with his production coming during his true freshman campaign in 2022. He suffered a torn ACL in 2023 that sidelined him for most of the season. He totaled 41 snaps in 2024.
The Tigers are hoping Green can return to his true freshman form after injury in 2023 and a down year in 2024.
The Texas A&M transfer will arrive in Baton Rouge on Friday to begin a multi-day stay, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (7):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.