On and off the field, the LSU Tigers have remained at the center of attention in college athletics. LSU's football team faced major criticism when it attempted to add former NFL undrafted players to the roster: Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris.

Ultimately, Lane Kiffin didn't add either player to the roster after the university faced threats of removal from the SEC. Now, those threats have resurfaced as the men's basketball team attempted the same maneuver with R.J. Luis Jr.

LSU is in potential danger of being removed from the conference again, and its former head football coach, Brian Kelly, weighed in.

Kelly Wouldn't Be Surprised if LSU is Removed

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelly spoke about the upcoming vote and said he would be surprised if LSU stays in the SEC.

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"This has gotten to the point where they will have a meeting on December 3rd, the presidents will vote, and I'll actually be surprised if they don't vote them out," Kelly said on College Sports Radio on SiriusXM. "Now look, you know, they've asked them to come and meet them halfway a couple of times. I think the [R.J.] Luis situation and playing him in the game went against any kind of good faith that they had."

Kelly added, “It’s going to go right down to a vote, and I think college football, college athletics will all have to take notice of where we are and where we want to go.”

On Monday, the SEC said it will vote among the league presidents on Dec. 3 to determine if LSU should be removed from the conference. The vote would need a two-thirds majority to finalize the university's removal.

Obviously, this would be a significant and shocking move from the conference. LSU is a founding member of the conference, which was founded in 1932. Many are unhappy with the Tigers' philosophy and have questioned the integrity of collegiate athletics. LSU pushed an ethical boundary that angered fans.

However, a move of this magnitude would have major ramifications. Kelly said he wouldn't be surprised if LSU were removed from the conference, but many would still find it shocking. Kelly was the head football coach from 2022 to 2025, before his mid-season dismissal last year.

Kelly was eventually replaced by Kiffin, who has guided the Tigers to a 6-5 record this season. The fate of LSU athletics could take a sizeable turn on Dec. 3 if the university is removed from the SEC.

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