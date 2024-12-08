The Three Biggest Departures for LSU Football So Far
The LSU Tigers will enter the offseason with critical pieces of the roster set to depart Baton Rouge and explore the next chapter of their playing careers.
From the 2025 NFL Draft to NCAA Transfer Portal, members of the 2024 roster will make the moves necessary to further their careers.
We've already seen double-digit Tigers reveal their intentions to enter the portal over the last seven days along with a pair of pivotal pieces forgoing their final year of eligibility and del for the NFL Draft.
With several pieces hitting the road and leaving Baton Rouge, there are critical losses.
A look into the biggest losses so far.
Three Key Departures: 2024 Offseason Edition
CJ Daniels: Starting Wide Receiver
LSU starting wide receiver CJ Daniels is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Baton Rouge, On3 Sports reported on Tuesday.
Daniels, who transferred to LSU last offseason after a dominant career with the Liberty Flames, started in 10 of his 11 games played for LSU this season.
He totaled 42 receptions for 480 yards and zero touchdowns during his time with the Tigers.
Daniels joined the Tigers last spring after catching 106 passes for 1,954 yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons at Liberty.
Will Campbell: Coveted Offensive Lineman
The junior offensive tackle will forgo his final season of eligibility and take his talents to the next level after a dominant career in the purple and gold.
Campbell took to Instagram to reveal his intentions to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft:
"There aren't enough words to describe the impact LSU, the Baton Rouge community and the state of Louisiana has had on my life," Campbell said in a written statement. "Over the past three years, I was blessed to live out my childhood dream of being an LSU Tiger ... Thank you, coach Brian Kelly for the leadership and opportunity to play at my dream school. Specifically, I'd like to thank (LSU offensive line coach) Brad Davis, Steve Demao, Adam Kleffner, Kanan Ray and John McDonell. I appreciate everything you've poured into me to become the best version of myself, not only as a player but as a person.
"To Tiger Nation, thank you for your love, support and unmatched traditions. Running out of the tunnel in Death Valley is something that can't be explained. Thank you for being the best fans in the world ... After much prayer and discussion with my family, I will forego my final year of eligibility at LSU and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. I will always cherish my time at LSU."
Heading into the 2024 season, Campbell was a projected top-five selection in several mock drafts.
In the most recent mocks, he remains a first-round selection with organizations in the top-10 preparing to take a closer look at the Louisiana native.
Campbell started in every game of his LSU career after bursting on the scene as a true freshman in 2022.
A leader for the purple and gold, Campbell earned the coveted No. 7 jersey in 2023 after becoming the voice of the LSU Tigers.
Mason Taylor: Star Tight End
LSU starting tight end Mason Taylor will forgo his final season of eligibility and has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, he revealed via social media this week.
Taylor's loss is a critical one for the LSU program after quickly becoming the most productive tight end in LSU history.
The numbers year-by-year:
Year 1: 38 catches, 414 yards + 3 TD
Year 2: 36 catches, 348 yards + 1 TD
Year 3: 55 catches, 546 yards + 2 TD
Taylor departs Baton Rouge as leader in receptions by a tight end and yards by a tight end in LSU history.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.