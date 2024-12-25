The Three Biggest Transfer Departures for the LSU Football Program
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff continue reconstructing the roster in Baton Rouge with the program tweaking the depth chart in December.
Kelly and Co. have landed 13 commitments via the NCAA Transfer Portal over the first two and a half weeks of the window, but double-digit Tigers have also revealed they will be departing the program.
Despite this, Kelly remains confident in what LSU is building in Baton Rouge.
“The standard is the standard here,” Kelly said after LSU’s Week 14 win over Oklahoma. “I didn’t come down here to go 8-4. I’m not happy about 8-4. Nobody in that room is happy about 8-4 but they’re happy about playing well after a 3-game losing streak and they bounced back.
“This game teaches you lessons about grit, toughness, perseverance and not giving up and letting go of the rope. They easily could have fractured, right? They stuck together and stayed committed and beat two really good football teams in this league. … The big picture is I’m excited about our future regardless what people seem to think.”
LSU has lost 17 members of the 2024 roster to the NCAA Transfer Portal, but which departure is the most impactful? Where are they headed?
The Three Biggest Portal Losses:
CJ Daniels: Miami Hurricanes
LSU saw starting wide receiver CJ Daniels make the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Baton Rouge.
The news of Daniels' departure became a shocker to many with the proven veteran set to take on an expanded role in 2025. Now, he heads to his last stop for what will be his final season of eligibility.
Daniels, who transferred to LSU last offseason after a dominant career with the Liberty Flames, started in 10 of his 11 games played for LSU during the 2024 season.
He totaled 42 receptions for 480 yards and zero touchdowns during his time with the Tigers.
Daniels joined the Tigers last spring after catching 106 passes for 1,954 yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons at Liberty.
In 2023, Daniels earned second-team All-Conference USA honors following a season that saw him catch 55 passes for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns.
In 2023, he finished second in Conference USA in receiving yards and TDs and ranked fifth in the league in receptions.
DaShawn Womack: Ole Miss Rebels
The former five-star was stuck behind the defensive end tandem of Sai'vion Jones and Bradyn Swinson in 2024 with the duo handling business this fall.
But looking forward all signs pointed towards Womack taking on an expanded role for the Tigers next season in 2025.
Now, Womack has made the decision to put his time with LSU in the rearview mirror and take his talents elsewhere to make an impact.
Last Thursday, the talented edge rusher revealed he has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels for the 2025 season.
Ka'Morreun Pimpton: TCU Horned Frogs
Pimpton, a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, signed with the Tigers over Vanderbilt and a number of other programs during his process.
Now, he departs Baton Rouge after two seasons with the program where he served as the primary backup to LSU great Mason Taylor.
The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder was set to take on an expanded role with Taylor departing for the 2025 NFL Draft, but with both now gone, it leaves LSU with one scholarship tight end in Trey'Dez Green.
In two seasons with the Tigers, Pimpton tallied seven receptions for 80 yards and zero touchdowns.
Now, after visiting Louisville and TCU, Pimpton has made his decision. He will head back home to the Lone Star State and suit up for the TCU Horned Frogs for the 2025 season. Pimpton made the news official via his Instagram on Saturday.
