The Three Most Important Additions in LSU Football's Transfer Portal Class
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers currently hold the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America after signing 14 newcomers this offseason through the free agent market.
It was clear Kelly and Co. would be aggressive in their approach, but with multiple immediate impact pieces heading to Baton Rouge, the haul is as impressive as it gets.
"We'll be very aggressive," Kelly said prior to the portal window opening. "I think everybody knows last summer that we weren't very aggressive in the transfer portal and we put together a defensive line with minimal resources. We've really put ourselves in a position, and I'll use this term loosely, well under the 'cap' to where we could be quite aggressive this year. And we will be in that area."
Now, with 14 additions to this point, the "aggressive" mentality has paid off, but which transfers will take on the largest roles?
The Three "Most Important" Additions:
No. 1: CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond continues retooling the defensive backfield this offseason with several newcomers set to arrive in Baton Rouge, but none more game ready than Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane.
The No. 2 rated cornerback in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports, chose the Tigers over a slew of schools that expressed significant interest.
Delane is a player firmly on NFL organizations' draft boards with LSU adding a player who is a surefire pick in the future.
The Virginia Tech transfer pledged to Brian Kelly and the Tigers last Monday after three seasons with the Hokies. During his time in the ACC, Delane tallied 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles.
It's an important addition for the program where Delane can help coach up the youngsters in the cornerback room heading into next season.
LSU signee DJ Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in America, has already arrived in Baton Rouge to begin practicing with the program, but once Delane is in town it'll give Pickett a resource to fall back on.
No. 2: WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
The Tigers were in need of securing a true WR1 through the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason, and with Oklahoma transfer Nic Anderson now in with LSU, the program has reeled in their pivotal piece to the receiving corps.
Anderson is a major get for the program. Kelly and Co. already hold multiple speedsters in the wide receiver room, but the ability to add a tall, physical wideout of his caliber was important.
The Oklahoma star set the Oklahoma freshman record for touchdown receptions with 10 in 2023. His 798 receiving yards that year rank No. 2 in Oklahoma history for a freshman.
In two years with the Sooners, Anderson appeared in 17 games with six starts, all coming as a redshirt freshman in 2023. Anderson missed the entire 2024 season with an injury.
He earned Freshman All-America honors from The Athletic in 2023 and was twice named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. Anderson had three 100-yard games with a career-high 120 yards on three receptions against Tulsa. All three of his receptions against Tulsa went for touchdowns.
No. 3: OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will lose four starting offensive linemen to the 2025 NFL Draft this offseason with Will Campbell, Emery Jones, Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier off to begin the next phase of their playing careers.
LSU has one returning starter on the offensive line set to return in 2025: DJ Chester.
Chester served as the starting center for LSU, but was certainly out of position with his natural slot being at guard.
With significant departures, LSU quickly got to work on the recruiting trail after signing Virginia Tech transfer Braelin Moore.
Moore, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, heads to Baton Rouge after three seasons with the Hokies.
The ACC stud became an integral piece to Virginia Tech's offense after serving as the main source on the offensive line.
Moore handled business as the starting center for the Hokies where he will now look to take on the same role in Baton Rouge for the Tigers. The goal would be for Chester to move back to guard.
The 6-foot-3, 303-pounder helped lead a Virginia Tech rushing attack that logged over 2,000 yards during the regular season.
It's no secret LSU's run-blocking was a struggle in 2024, and with Moore in the mix, it'll give a boost in the trenches the Tigers need.
Honorable Mention: Punter Grant Chadwick
The addition of Middle Tennessee punter Grant Chadwick may not be one that is "flashy" or steals headlines, but it's a significant one for the LSU program.
Special teams has been a thorn in the LSU program's side since Kelly arrived in Baton Rouge, and with the additions of Chadwick, it gives the program a surefire weapon at punter.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder graded out as one of the top punters in America after blasting 51 punts in 2024 with an average of 43.4 yards per kick. Chadwick's long was 60 yards on the season as a true freshman.
It's no secret the Tigers were in need of help on special teams with the program struggling in the punting game this season.
Now, after evaluating options and remaining in touch with Chadwick, he has signed with the program. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining with LSU.
