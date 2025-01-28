The Transfer Portal Arrivals: Which LSU Football Additions are Enrolled?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers welcomed double-digit newcomers to campus in early January after seeing players from both the Transfer Portal Class and 2025 Signing Class arrive in Baton Rouge.
Kelly and Co. hold the No. 1 portal class in America with members of the haul making their way to The Boot prior to the spring semester.
Along with the transfers arriving in town, the LSU program welcomed 13 early-enrollees to Baton Rouge where the true freshmen will be with the Tigers for Spring Camp.
The advantage of enrolling early is a critical one for the development of the youngsters and transfers with the Bayou Bengals bringing in 13 2025 signees to town.
"Guys made incredible improvements," Kelly said back November. "We actually have a way of looking at that data instead of saying 'oh he looks stronger.' We have data that will allow us to say your peak numbers are down and let's look at the reasons why. Is this effort? Is it injury?"
"We're pretty exhaustive in the sports science division, we think we send a really good message and a trend that we have that data and build our football team on."
Now, LSU has welcomed over 20 new members of the 2025 roster to Baton Rouge with the newcomers being introduced in mid-January at the LSU versus Arkansas men's basketball game.
The LSU Transfer Portal Class:
The Tigers welcomed double-digit Transfer Portal signees to campus headlined by Mansoor Delane, Patrick Payton and Nic Anderson. LSU will see all of their signees on campus by the start of Spring Camp in March.
The 15 Spring Enrollees:
The Additions on Offense (7):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- TE Donovan Green: Texas A&M
The Additions on Defense (7):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
- S Tamarcus Cooley: North Carolina State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
The Player Missing: OL Josh Thompson
Northwestern offensive line transfer Josh Thompson will enroll with the LSU program in the coming weeks ahead of spring ball, a source confirmed with LSU Tigers On SI. He is the lone signee that is yet to arrive for spring workouts, but will be in for camp in March.
The 6-foot-5, 301-pounder was rated as the No. 2 offensive lineman in the Big Ten, according to PFF, with several programs expressing significant interest.
The Tigers have lost four starters in total on the offensive line with Will Campbell off to the 2025 NFL Draft along with Emery Jones while starting guards Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier are set to begin the next chapter after exercising their eligibility.
