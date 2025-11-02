The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: BYU Cougars Soar While LSU Football Utilizes Bye Week
The LSU Tigers continue navigating a chaotic week in Baton Rouge following the news of the program parting ways with both head football coach Brian Kelly and athletic director Scott Woodward.
After a Week 9 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies, the LSU Tigers enjoyed an open date in Week 10 with interim coach Frank Wilson calling the shots.
“I chose to come back here because it’s a very, very unique place; there’s no place like LSU. I’ve worked at universities in this conference, across this country, and there’s something about the people here," Wilson said this week.
"And so, when you speak of LSU, you can talk about the beautiful stadium, the pantheon, right? The concrete —this beautiful facility we’re in. LSU’s not bricks and mortar, it’s the people.
"It’s the people who make LSU what it is. And we live and we thrive in a people society that, as we evoke into relationships, it cuts deep. And so it’s totally different than another school where you just go to work, that you become a part of it.”
Now, with Wilson at the helm, the Bayou Bengals will look to round out the 2025 season with the program's heads up down the stretch.
The Week 11 AP Top-25 Poll has been revealed with the LSU Tigers on the outside looking in after falling out last Sunday.
The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Week 11 Edition
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Indiana Hoosiers
3. Texas A&M Aggies
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
5. Georgia Bulldogs
6. Oregon Ducks
7. Ole Miss Rebels
8. BYU Cougars
9. Texas Tech Red Raiders
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
The Top-7 of the AP Poll remained the same after Week 10 with BYU moving up two spots - along with Texas Tech up four spots.
11. Oklahoma Sooners
12. Virginia Cavaliers
13. Texas Longhorns
14. Louisville Cardinals
15. Vanderbilt Commodores
16. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
17. Utah Utes
18. Miami Hurricanes
19. Missouri Tigers
20. USC Trojans
21. Michigan Wolverines
22. Memphis Tigers
23. Tennessee Volunteers
24. Washington Huskies
25. Cincinnati Bearcats
The LSU Tigers remain on the outside looking in for the AP Top-25 Poll after falling to 5-3 in Week 9.
Frank Wilson's Take: Preparing for the Interim Coach Stint
“It’s a tremendous, humbling moment for myself," Wilson said of becoming LSU's interim coach on Tuesday. "... I recognize this moment is so much bigger than me. I just happen to be the caretaker at this moment for this wonderful institution that we so love.
"It’s our flagship state university and we have tremendous pride in it. I will do my very best and die trying to represent us as a university, as a state, as a community, to the best of my ability, with dignity, honor, and pride, the way LSU has always been and will always be."
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.