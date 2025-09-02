The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Climbs in Latest Rankings After Clemson Win
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are fresh off of a Week 1 victory over No. 4 Clemson with social media buzzing following the thrilling upset.
After entering the matchup with five consecutive season-opening losses, with three under Kelly's watch, the Bayou Bengals snapped the skid with a massive Week 1 win.
“We’ve said from day one that we’ve had offenses here the last few years that could move the football,” Kelly said following the win. “We needed to complement it with a defense that could stand the test.
"You go on the road and play a top-five team, you better bring your defense. We knew that we were going to be that defense that needed to step up and step up big.”
Now, national analysts from coast-to-coast are raving about the LSU Tigers with ESPN's Heather Dinich believing the program should be ranked No. 1 in the next AP Top-25 Poll.
“LSU should be the No. 1 team in the country,” Dinich said on ESPN's Get Up. “They went on the road. Ohio State won at home, albeit against a good team, but they (LSU) beat a good team soundly.
"They made them one-dimensional, and they exposed them. They limited them to 31 rushing yards.”
The latest AP Top-25 Poll has been revealed. Where did LSU land?
The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Week 2 Edition
No. 1: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 2: Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 3: LSU Tigers
No. 4: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 5: Miami Hurricanes
No. 6: Oregon Ducks
No. 7: Texas Longhorns
No. 8: Clemson Tigers
No. 9: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No.10: South Carolina Gamecocks
Ohio State, LSU and Miami Headline the movers in the Top-10 with Brian Kelly's crew moving up six slots to the No. 3 team in America after defeating the Clemson Tigers this past weekend.
The remaining Top-25 [11-25]
No. 11: Illinois Fighting Illini
No. 12: Arizona Stat Sun Devils
No. 13: Florida Gators
No. 14: Florida State Seminoles
No. 15: Michigan Wolverines
No. 16: Iowa State Cyclones
No. 17: SMU Mustanga
No. 18: Oklahoma Sooners
No. 19: Texas A&M Aggies
No. 20: Ole Miss Rebels
No. 21: Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 22: Tennessee Volunteers
No. 23: Indiana Hoosiers
No. 24: Texas Tech Red Radiers
No. 25: Utah Utes
The LSU Tigers will return to action in Week 2 with a matchup against Louisiana Tech in Death Valley. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
