The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Moves Up, Oklahoma Sooners Drop in Rankings
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers (4-1, 1-1 SEC) remain in headlines this week despite the program navigating an open date in Week 6.
After opening the season with a four-game winning streak, Kelly and Co. fell to the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 5 after a challenging day at the office offensively.
Now, after utilizing the bye week, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and the Bayou Bengals will look to rebound against South Carolina next Saturday.
“A lot of mental work this week in terms of film study and looking at the things he has done during the year," Kelly said this week. "Really, doing a deep dive and, in particular, the things he can control in the game that he wants to get better at.
"He was really good (vs. Ole Miss) in run-game checks and getting the ball out when we didn’t have fair numbers. We want to build on that.
"And then we want to build on his consistency in terms of the pocket, and he’s great to work with because he wants to do all those things on (virtual reality), so we can get him on VR. There are a number of different ways to build on what he wants to do on a play-to-play basis without having him out there throwing the ball 100 times.
“Our training staff and physicians have treated him with medication, and that’s been part of the procedures and protocol. We knew coming into this bye week that this was going to be the time for us not to be pushing him.
"This is when he could really, truly be the best version of himself. I think our training staff has done a great job. Again, I think you are going to see the best football as we move forward from Garrett Nussmeier.”
The Updated AP Top-25 Poll:
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Miami Hurricanes
3. Oregon Ducks
4. Ole Miss Rebels
5. Texas A&M Aggies
6. Oklahoma Sooners
7. Indiana Hoosiers
8. Alabama Crimson Tide
9. Texas Tech Red Raiders
10. Georgia Bulldogs
Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain on the outside looking in of the Top-10 after the open date, continue looking to bounce back after falling in Week 5 to the Ole Miss Rebels.
11. LSU Tigers
12. Tennessee Volunteers
13. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
14. Missouri Tigers
15. Michigan Wolverines
16. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
17. Illinois Fighting Illini
18. BYU Cougars
19. Virginia Cavaliers
20. Vanderbilt Commodores
21. Arizona State Sun Devils
22. Iowa State Cyclones
23. Memphis Tigers
24. USF Bulls
25. Florida State Seminoles
Brian Kelly's Take: Growth To Be Made
“Certainly the open date is for us to work on the things that need to get better,” Kelly said. “We need to be more consistent in all phases of our game. We’ve had some really bright spots, and those are the things that we’re going to be able to highlight to our team.
"But we have areas that we need to continue to work at to get better. So, this is a work week. This is a week where we look to be better in the details. We’ll take advantage of it that way and then get ourselves ready for South Carolina next week."
