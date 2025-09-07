The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Stays in the Top-Five After Week 2 Victory
The LSU Tigers are off to 2-0 start for the first time since the 2019 season after back-to-back victories over the Clemson Tigers and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs to open the year.
Brian Kelly and Co. captured a Week 2 win to remain unbeaten to start the season behind a strong defensive effort from the Bayou Bengals, but the program remains unsatisfied.
"We didn't coach well enough and we didn't play well enough tonight, and that's not our standard," Kelly said after the win. "And so they're disappointed in that they didn't live up to that standard. They want to, they want to do it. They just didn't do it tonight."
There's a standard in Baton Rouge that Kelly stressed on Saturday night after taking the podium in Tiger Stadium.
In the program's Week 2 showdown, LSU's shot-caller believes his team has another gear they can reach.
"If I didn't think we had the players, I'd be in here giving you the coach Kelly spin. I'd give you everything that I could come up with about how great we are," Kelly said. "We've got better players on this roster, and we've got to coach them better, and they've got to execute, too.
"This is all in on everybody. This isn't just, 'Well, our coaches stink,' or 'Our players stink.' This is everybody collectively (not living) up to the standard that we have set here."
Now, after a Week 2 win, the LSU Tigers remain in the top-five of the AP Top-25 Poll with all eyes on next Saturday's clash against Florida.
The AP Top-25 Poll: Week 3 Edition
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Penn State Nittany Lions
3. LSU Tigers
4. Oregon Ducks
5. Miami Hurricanes
6. Georgia Bulldogs
7. Texas Longhorns
8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
9. Illinois Fighting Illini
10. Florida State Seminoles
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain at the No. 3 slot in the AP Top-25 Poll after a Week 2 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
The remainder of the Top-25 Poll [11-25]:
11. South Carolina Gamecocks
12. Clemson Tigers
13. Oklahoma Sooners
14. Iowa State Cyclones
15. Tennessee Volunteers
16. Texas A&M Aggies
17. Ole Miss Rebels
18. USF Bulls
19. Alabama Crimson Tide
20. Utah Utes
21. Texas Tech Red Raiders
22. Indiana Hoosiers
23. Michigan Wolverines
24. Auburn Tigers
25. Missouri Tigers
No. 3 LSU hosts the Florida Gators in Week 3 followed by a home matchup against Southeastern Louisiana in Week 4.
