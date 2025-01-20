The Way-Too-Early 2025 College Football Rankings: Where Did LSU Football Land?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue receiving national praise after reeling in the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America during the winter window.
It's no surprise the program remains in a position where there must be growth heading into the 2025 season, and with the roster moves made, Kelly has put his squad in a spot to do so.
LSU capped off the 2024 season with a 9-4 record after taking down the Baylor Bears in the Texas Bowl on New Year's Eve.
A season that was put in the rearview mirror rather quickly, Kelly knew financially the program needed to get its ducks in a row to compete for the top transfers in the portal.
Now, LSU has upped the ante on the NIL side of things in order to piece together a competitive roster heading into year four of the "Kelly Era" in Louisiana.
"It has put us in a position where we can be aggressive on anybody that comes into the portal. And that simply wasn’t the case before,” Kelly said of the new NIL approach in December.
“I’m not saying this particular match did that, but I think it really sent a message to everybody that this is where we are today. And if we want to be where we all want to be in terms of putting our roster together, we all have to step up. It started with me, and I think our fanbase responded equally.”
LSU has eight players rated as Top-100 transfers, according to 247Sports, heading to Baton Rouge this portal cycle headlined by the No. 3 overall transfer, Patrick Payton.
The Top-100 Signees:
- Florida State EDGE Patrick Payton: No. 3
- Oklahoma WR Nic Anderson: No. 14
- Kentucky WR Barion Brown: No. 22
- Virginia Tech CB Mansoor Delane: No. 47
- Florida EDGE Jack Pyburn: No. 54
- Virginia Tech IOL Braelin Moore: No. 61
- Northwestern OL Josh Thompson: No. 74
- Florida CB Ja'Keem Jackson: No. 91
Now, the "Way-Too-Early" 2025 Ranking Predictions are out with the LSU Tigers all over the place in national polls with a new-look roster in Baton Rouge.
The "Way-Too-Early" 2025 Rankings:
The Action Network Ranking: No. 5
The Action Network's Brett McMurphy revealed his early Top-25 ballot with the LSU Tigers coming in at No. 5 after crushing the NCAA Transfer Portal during the offseason.
McMurphy's Top-10:
1. Ohio St
2. Texas
3. Penn St
4. Georgia
5. LSU Tigers
6. Oregon
7. Notre Dame
8. Clemson
9. Tennessee
10. Miami
The 247Sports Ranking: No. 12
Brian Kelly's program is stealing the spotlight once again after being labeled a team that can "flash during the 2025 season," according to 247Sports.
"Power-ranked inside the elite tier of our way-too-early SEC lookahead for 2025, it's a crucial year for Brian Kelly at LSU. He was able to convince Garrett Nussmeier to return for his senior season instead of enter the 2025 NFL Draft and the Tigers bring back linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., whose junior campaign was cut short due to injury," Brad Crawford of 247Sports said.
"If the Tigers make noise in the opener at Clemson, beware: This could be a playoff team. Of course, they're going to have to break their string of season-opening losses first."
Now, 247Sports has revealed the early rankings with Kelly's club coming in at No. 12.
"With more than a dozen high-end portal acquisitions, LSU's plan to reach the playoff for the first time under Brian Kelly is off to a hot start following the bowl win over Baylor. All-American candidate Harold Perkins Jr. announced his return, along with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Those two are the unquestioned leaders in Baton Rouge."
The On3 Sports Ranking: No. 15
On3 Sports released the Top-25 early poll with the Tigers come in at No. 15 in the "Way-Too-Early" predictions.
Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman logged their picks and reasoning:
Staples' Take: "Having QB Garrett Nussmeier back is huge, but just as important was a concerted effort to improve the talent on defense through the transfer portal. The additions of cornerback Mansoor Delane (Virginia Tech), safety Tamarcus Cooley (N.C. State), defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell (Texas) and edges Jimari Butler (Nebraska), Patrick Payton (Florida State) and Jack Pyburn (Florida) should give coordinator Blake Baker more options. Plus, Baker gets to work with five-star plus cornerback signee D.J. Pickett. Nussmeier gets to throw to transfers Nic Anderson (Oklahoma) and Barion Brown (Kentucky), who should allow the offense to stretch the field."
It's mixed reviews heading into the offseason with LSU's outlook certainly differing among national outlets, but after a productive stretch of roster reconstruction, Kelly's program is in an efficient spot.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.