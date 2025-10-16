The Week 8 SEC Guide: How to Watch LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia on Saturday
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will hit the road to Nashville in Week 8 for a Top-20 SEC showdown against No. 17 Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium.
After navigating a rollercoaster first six games of the season, Kelly and Co. sit at 5-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play with the programs goals remaining right in front of them.
Heading into Saturday against the Commodores, the opportunity for the Bayou Bengals to add a statement victory under their belts awaits.
"We know the areas that we need to improve on," Kelly said on Monday. "They're all very much within our grasp of doing so. But we're going to have to do it over this next stretch.
"We're going to have to go on the road against Vanderbilt, who's a well-coached, fundamentally sound football team, and does a great job in the running game.
"So we're going to have to be better, quite frankly, in all the areas that I mentioned. The foundational principles are exciting for me that I'm seeing, and now we've got to build off those."
LSU and Vanderbilt will take the morning slot in Week 8 with the Southeastern Conference slate providing multiple ranked matchups.
The Game Information: Week 8 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: FirstBank Stadium - Nashville (Tenn.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)
Vanderbilt Commodores: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)
The Week 8 SEC Guide:
No. 10 LSU (5-1) at No. 17 VANDERBILT (5-1)
- Where: FirstBank Stadium
- Time: 11 a.m.
- TV: ABC
- Announcers: Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer (analyst), Katie George (sideline)
No. 13 OKLAHOMA (5-1) at SOUTH CAROLINA (3-3)
- Where: Williams-Brice Stadium
- Time: 11:45 a.m.
- TV: SEC Network
- Announcers: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb (analyst), Alyssa Lang (sideline)
No. 5 OLE MISS (6-0) at No. 7 GEORGIA (5-1)
- Where: Sanford Stadium
- Time: 2:30 p.m.
- TV: ABC
- Announcers: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)
No. 4 TEXAS A&M (6-0) at ARKANSAS (2-4)
- Where: Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- Time: 2:30 p.m.
- TV: ESPN
- Announcers: Mark Jones, Roddy Jones (analyst), Quint Kessenich (sideline)
MISSISSIPPI STATE (4-2) at FLORIDA (2-4)
- Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- Time: 3:15 p.m.
- TV: SEC Network
- Announcers: Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker (analyst), Morgan Uber (sideline)
No. 17 TEXAS (4-2) at KENTUCKY (2-3)
- Where: Kroger Field
- Time: 6 p.m.
- TV: ESPN
- Announcers: Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler (analyst), Stormy Buonantony (sideline)
No. 11 TENNESSEE (5-1) at No. 6 ALABAMA (5-1)
- Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- TV: ABC
- Announcers: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline)
No. 16 MISSOURI (5-1) vs. AUBURN (3-3)
- Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- Time: 6:45 p.m.
- TV: SEC Network
- Announcers: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
