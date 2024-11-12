Three Bold Predictions for LSU Football vs. Florida Gators
No. 21 LSU (6-3, 3-2) will hit the road to Gainesville this weekend for a Southeastern Conference clash against Billy Napier and the Florida Gators in Week 12.
It'll provide an opportunity for the Bayou Bengals to get on the right track following back-to-back losses to Texas A&M and Alabama, but the Gators will certainly present challenges of their own.
Brian Kelly was candid on LSU's struggles in 2024, but confidence in the program hasn't wavered down the stretch.
“A championship program is what we are going to have here," Kelly said. "There are going to be some stumbles along the way, but we will get back up and we are going to keep building our program where it needs to be. And that’s a championship program.”
What can we expect from the Tigers this weekend in Gainesville? What are a few bold predictions?
Three Bold Predictions: LSU Tigers at Florida Gators
LSU Finds Diversity in the Playbook
Brian Kelly and Co. have fallen back on LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier to carry the weight offensively this season through the passing attack.
Now, with the offense as predictable as ever, it's given defenses an edge on the approach the Tigers will have week in and week out.
The struggles in the rushing attack have been significant. LSU ranks No. 112 in college football when it comes to rushing offense with seemingly zero answer through nine games.
Now, heading into Week 12 at Florida, can the Tigers find a way to get the runnung backs more involved rather than fall back on Nussmeier to do all the heavy lifting?
It'll be about finding extensions of the run game on Saturday night in Gainesville via Caden Durham screens, Aaron Anderson/Zavion Thomas shuffle passes and more.
LSU will look to take the weight off of signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier's shoulders in Week 11 with an opportunity to open up the run game while adding extensions of it as well.
The Bold Prediction: Caden Durham tallies over 100 all-purpose yards in his first start in The Swamp.
LSU Limits Florida QB DJ Lagway
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway missed last Saturday's contest at Texas after suffering a hamstring injury the week prior.
An injury that looked like it could be season-ending after being carted off of the field, the initial reports came back positive.
The five-star freshman returned to the practice field in a larger capacity on Monday, according to Florida head coach Billy Napier, as he works through the injury this week.
It appears Lagway will be a go this weekend against LSU, which brings the question: Can LSU contain another mobile quarterback?
The Bayou Bengals have struggled this season with dual-threat quarterbacks. From South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers to Texas A&M's Marcel Reed to Alabama's Jalen Milroe, it's been a thorn in this defense's side in 2024.
Now, in order to walk out of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium with a win, it'll likely be about containing another mobile quarterback.
The Bold Prediction: LSU holds Lagway to under 225 all-purpose yards.
Aaron Anderson Erupts for a Career Night
LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson has become a lethal weapon for the LSU offense this season after emerging as a WR2 behind Kyren Lacy.
He's taken that next step in his second season with the Tigers and worked his way into the rotation as a key contributor.
Anderson's Numbers Last Season: 12 receptions, 59 yards and zero touchdowns.
Anderson's Numbers This Season: 39 receptions , 641 yards and four touchdowns.
He's been a reliable weapon, but now it's about leveling up once again and hitting another gear in Gainesville in order to elevate the offense over a program with nothing to lose.
The Bold Prediction: Anderson tallies 7+ receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
ESPN's Football Power Index Weighs in on Week 12 Result:
LSU Tigers at Florida Gators: 57% Chance
The Bayou Bengals will enter Saturday night in Gainesville with a 57% chance at walking away with a victory, according to ESPN's FPI.
Kelly and Co. will hop on a flight later this week to the Sunshine State for another Southeastern Conference road game where Billy Napier and the Gators will be waiting.
For Florida, it's a program that has nothing to lose down the stretch this season after announcing that Napier will return in 2025.
But the key factor here will be Gators signal-caller DJ Lagway and his status ahead of kickoff as he nurses a hamstring injury.
Nonetheless, ESPN's FPI gives LSU a 57% chance to come out with a win in Week 12 in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
