Three Bold Predictions: LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers in Week 1 Showdown
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are just four days away from taking the field at Memorial Stadium for a critical season opening clash against the Clemson Tigers.
After a pivotal offseason in Baton Rouge, all eyes are on Kelly's program heading into Week 1 with a tremendous challenge awaiting the Bayou Bengals.
LSU will enter the showdown as four-point underdogs, as it currently stands, with the Tigers looking to earn the program's first Week 1 victory since 2019.
A look into three bold predictions heading into the season opener for Garrett Nussmeier and the Tigers.
Three Bold Predictions: Clemson Week Edition
No. 1: LSU Rushes for 125+ Yards
The talk of the town has surrounded the Tigers' offensive line heading into the Week 1 clash at Clemson with the program facing a tremendous challenge.
LSU will debut a new-look offensive line with five new starters in the trenches squaring off against a fierce Clemson defensive front.
Headlined by 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive end TJ Parker, who's coming off of an 11 sack season in 2024, the Clemson program will thrive in the trenches.
Still, LSU will look to utilize leading rusher Caden Durham with the youngster looking to take that next step in his second season with the program.
The Bold Prediction: Durham and Co. manage 125+ rushing yards against a fierce Clemson front.
No. 2: Garrett Nussmeier Tosses for Over 300 Yards and 0 Interceptions
This one is a bit of a unique one. Yes, Nussmeier will look to air the ball out, so the 300+ yards in Week 1 isn't as challenging as most "bold predictions" in 2025, but avoiding turnovers will be critical.
Nussmeier tossed over double-digit interceptions across his first season as the starter in 2024 with untimely turnovers plaguing the program.
Now, it's about continuing to improve in his decision-making while keeping LSU within striking distance late.
The Bold Prediction: Nussmeier throws for over 300 yards and comes away with zero turnovers.
No. 3: The LSU Defense Forces Two Turnovers
A season ago, the LSU defense struggles to take the ball away from opponents with single digit interceptions and a lack of fumble recoveries.
Fast forward to Week 1 and it's set to be a revamped defense for the Bayou Bengals headlined by a new-look defensive front consisting of DT Bernard Gooden, DT Dominick McKinley, EDGE Jack Pyburn and EDGE Gabriel Reliford.
LSU has also reloaded the defensive backfield with multiple new weapons to keep tabs on.
Expect the Tigers' defense to get in the backfield and wreak havoc with ABC commentator Chris Fowler saying, "The ball is loose!" at least once on Saturday night paired with an LSU interception.
The Bold Prediction: LSU comes away with a pair of turnovers on Clemson.
LSU and Clemson will kickoff on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT with the game televised on ABC with the highly anticipated showdown just says away.
