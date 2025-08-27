Three Clemson Tigers to Watch Against LSU Football in Massive Week 1 Matchup
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are just days away from the program's Week 1 showdown against No. 4 ranked Clemson on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.
With months up buildup leading into the season opening clash, both Top-10 programs are three days away from suiting up in one of the most anticipated matchups of the year.
Kelly and Co. will have to keep tabs on multiple members of Clemson's squad on Saturday night with the preseason National Championship contenders flaunting an embarrassment of riches on both sides of the ball.
"They have high expectations. We have high expectations. But like I've said to you, we've been working on this since January after our Baylor win. We went to work on our roster process in developing this football team," Kelly said on Monday.
"So that when we get to these moments, it's having a team that is confident that plays the game the right way in a hostile environment. Many would say composure, maturity, and they've got to play with great competitiveness. Each and every play is going to be important for us."
Which three members of Clemson's program will LSU have to keep in check on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium?
Three Players to Watch: Clemson Tigers Edition
No. 1: QB Cade Klubnik
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik enters the 2025 season at the forefront of the Heisman Trophy conversation alongside LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier and Texas' Arch Manning.
For Klubnik, the veteran quarterback enters his third season as the starter for Clemson after coming off of a strong 2024 campaign.
After tossing for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns to only six interceptions a season ago, Klubnik is one of the most productive returning signal-callers in college football.
Along with being able to torch defenses with his arm, Klubnik can also utilize his legs to extend plays, which has LSU's attention heading into Saturday night.
Klubnik totaled 463 rushing yards last season on119 carries for seven touchdowns on the ground.
"He's central to their run game. You can go back to last year's Texas A&M game [for us]. We didn't handle ourselves very well, or the Alabama game. Whoever you want to point out: South Carolina, I could keep going," Kelly said.
"We didn't do a very good job against the running quarterback, so it's important that we contain him within the run game. Look, he's going to do things outside the realm; that's what he does. He's really good at that. We've got to keep him in the pocket and make him operate from there."
All eyes will be on Klubnik on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.
No. 2: DE TJ Parker
Clemson defensive end TJ Parker enters the 2025 season with lofty expectations after making a name for himself last fall for the Tigers.
Parker is coming off of a sophomore campaign in 2024 where he logged 57 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and a whopping 11 sacks.
The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder has wreaked havoc for Clemson's defense across his time with the program, and after setting the tone in 2024, all eyes are on what he can accomplish in 2025.
It's no secret LSU's defensive line is the "weak link" for the program heading into Saturday night. How will the program contain the effective pass rusher?
No. 3: DT Peter Woods
Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods is a player the LSU Tigers will have circled come Saturday night in Week 1.
The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he tallied 28 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in his second year with the program.
Now, he has the chance to take that next step for Swinney's program with his first challenge coming against LSU.
LSU's interior offensive line has struggled this offseason while the program pieces together five new starters along the offensive line. How will they slow down Woods on Saturday night?
