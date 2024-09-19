Three LSU Football Players to Watch in Week 4 Against the UCLA Bruins
No. 16 LSU hosts the UCLA Bruins on Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium with Brian Kelly and Co. looking to carry the momentum from Week 3 into this weekend's showdown.
For the Bayou Bengals, it's been Garrett Nussmeier's gutsy play continuing to elevate the offense during pivotal moments.
Now, heading into Week 4, the Tigers are heavy favorites, but will continue needing Nussmeier to be on his A-game.
Who must shine for the Tigers to escape Week 4 with a victory?
Three LSU Tigers to Watch in Week 4:
Caden Durham: Running Back
LSU running back Caden Durham shined for the Bayou Bengals last Saturday afternoon in his SEC debut against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The true freshman ended the day with 11 carries for 98 yards with a pair of touchdowns on the day, but the impressive statistic: 8.9 yard per carry.
It's been a struggle for the Tigers this season on the ground. Kaleb Jackson and Josh Williams have struggled to find space and produce for positive gains, but Durham picked up the slack on Saturday.
The youngster pieced together the most productive game this season for LSU when it comes to the run-game and head coach Brian Kelly couldn't be happier for his freshman.
"It's the SEC, you gotta make people miss, you gotta break through tackles. That's the nature of it, and he did a great job," Kelly said on Saturday. "It sets the standard of what we're looking for. I think all of those backs needed to see what we're asking them to do. Caden broke three or four tackles, which is the nature of the SEC. You're gonna have that extra guy coming down and you've gotta make some of these guys miss. He did a great job showing himself today and setting a standard of what we need at that position."
It's no secret the LSU rushing attack has been abysmal this season. There's been zero push on the interior offensive line and it's put the running backs in a challenging position.
But it isn't just an offensive line issue. The tandem of Williams and Jackson has struggled with their vision this season, which made Durham's breakout performance that much more impressive.
Now, after an impressive SEC debut, Durham has the attention of both the coaching staff and players with Josh Williams hyping up his teammate following the game.
"It was really amazing to watch. For him to come into an SEC game as his first real game was amazing for us. He was a big spark plug for the offense, and you could tell the energy on the sideline picked up, too. I commend Caden for everything he has done," Williams told reporters postgame. "He really does everything well. He's fast and has really good control over his movements. He can run through tackles and stay on his feet, too. I think he is a great back and really helped us today."
Durham has an opportunity to take on an expanded role during the 2024 season and proved that in Week 3. With veteran running back John Emery out for the season with a torn ACL, it's opened up more snaps for the youngster.
How will LSU divide snaps in the backfield on Saturday with Durham breaking out?
Bradyn Swinson: Defensive End
LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Tigers’ 36-33 win over South Carolina last Saturday in Columbia.
Swinson recorded a career-best three sacks, forced a fumble and tallied five total tackles in the LSU victory.
All three of Swinson’s sacks had an impact on the outcome of the game. His first sack came late in the second quarter on third-and-10 at the LSU 35-yard line, resulting in a 4-yard loss and pushing the Gamecocks out of field goal range.
In the fourth quarter, Swinson’s sack resulted in a fumble that was recovered by Major Burns at the LSU 12-yard line. LSU didn’t score on the ensuing possession, but the flip in field position followed by a 3-and-out on South Carolina’s next possession helped lead to the game-winning drive by the Tigers.
Now, it's about carrying his momentum into Week 4 against the UCLA Bruins.
Aaron Anderson: Wide Receiver
LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson has taken that next step in his development for the Bayou Bengals while emerging as a lethal threat for the offense.
Through three weeks, Anderson has reeled in five receptions per game with rapport growing with signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier.
The second-year Tiger leads the program in receiving yards (223) and yards per catch (14.9) while carving out a role in the wide receiver room.
What's led to the hot start in 2024? Everything he's doing both on and off the field.
"It's everything he does in his life," LSU head coach Brian Kelly said on Monday. "It's going to class, being on time, his practice habits, framing the ball, catching the ball, it's just everything. It's the natural maturity that comes with being in the program."
It was mandatory LSU received production from returning players after the departures of first round NFL Draft selections Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas, but Anderson's immediate impact has been a positive sign.
The Tigers have been without starting receiver Chris Hilton through the first three weeks of the season. With Hilton out, Anderson has become a key weapon for Nussmeier and Co.
It's been no surprise for Kelly and the LSU coaching staff.
"You could see it coming. We had a sense this was going to begin to show itself for him and there would be more production because his process is so much better," Kelly said. "I think that is going to continue for him."
Anderson is up to 15 receptions on the season with 223 yards and one touchdown on 14.9 yards per catch.
Now, it's about shining once again in Week 4 against the UCLA Bruins.
More LSU News:
The Caden Durham Show: How the True Freshman Running Back Led LSU to Victory
The Game Plan: A Look Into How LSU Will Utilize Whit Weeks Alongside Harold Perkins
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.