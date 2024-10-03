Three LSU Tigers Emerging as Critical Pieces to the Program's Success in 2024
Brian Kelly and the No. 13 ranked LSU Tigers have seen a myriad of players step up this season to catapult the program to a four-game win streak as the meat of the SEC schedule arrives next weekend.
From Garrett Nussmeier to Aaron Anderson, we've seen the Bayou Bengals click on all cylinders over the last few weekends as they continue trending in the right direction.
Who has emerged as critical pieces for this program? Who can continue carrying the momentum into SEC play?
Three Players Shining Through Five Weeks
Caden Durham: Running Back
Last weekend, the Texas native was seemingly shot out of a cannon to start Saturday night’s showdown against South Alabama. The youngster out of the Lone Star State took control as the lead back in Week 5 and didn’t disappoint.
On the first play of the game, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier connected with Durham on a screen pass with the track speed on full display after the reception.
Durham turned it up field for a 71-yard touchdown to get the Tigers off to the fast start they have been eyeing all season.
But it didn’t stop there for the freshman phenom and former Top 10 running back in America.
On the following drive, Durham’s number was called once again with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan dialing up a run up the middle. The true freshman slithered through the defense for an 86-yard run to the one-yard line with Nussmeier punching it in on the following play.
Durham’s historic first half was the talk of the town after ending the first two quarters with three receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown, but his production on the ground is what has LSU intrigued at what’s to come in SEC play next week.
He tallied 128 rushing yards on just seven attempts with an average of 18.3 yards per carry. Durham provided a spark in the backfield once again after logging 217 total yards in the first half with a pair of scores.
Now, he looks to take control as the lead back moving forward where Kelly dove into his ascension as a player.
"I think it's a freshman that's working through that transition of understanding the playbook, the nuances of playing the game and just feeling more comfortable in everything we do. Early on it was a group of players that already had some experience he was working to leapfrog. Through his play when he was given the opportunity in , he made it happen. He earned thorough an opportunity. He's taken advantage of it," Kelly said.
Bradyn Swinson: Defensive End
LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson is in the midst of a breakout season for the Bayou Bengals while ranking in the Top 5 in the SEC in sacks and forced fumbles through five weeks.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder has arrived as a key piece to the defensive line for both coaches Bo Davis and Kevin Peoples this season with the one-two punch of Swinson and Sai'vion Jones on full display.
Swinson is up to 18 total tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks with a pair of forced fumbles through the first five games of the season.
He's already taken home SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors this fall with no signs of slowing down as the meat of conference play nears.
The key point for Swinson is his ability to take pressure off of the interior defensive line. He and Jones have become a lethal tandem in college football and have emerged as one of the top duos in America as the season progresses.
For Jones, he's already up to 4.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss of his own with the 6-foot-6, 280-pounder making noise on the opposite side of Swinson.
Zavion Thomas: Return Specialist
LSU entered the 2024 season with all eyes on return specialist Zavion Thomas looking to transcend the Tigers' return game.
A Preseason First-Team All-SEC Return Specialist, Thomas received significant attention heading into the year.
Through five weeks, he's lived up to the hype and then some.
LSU has struggled on special teams during the "Brian Kelly Era" with Thomas creating a safety net on both kick and punt returns. He's showcased his shiftiness and athleticism this season with all signs pointing to the Louisiana native breaking one off for a score sooner rather than later.
Thomas has been patient and smart with the ball in his hands, but has also been a risk taker at times, which is expected from an electric player of his caliber.
The Punt Return Numbers: 8 attempts for 35 yards with an average of 4.4 yards per return.
The Kick Return Numbers: 10 attempts for 130 yards with an average of 24.2 yards per return.
Thomas has been reliable and consistent this season for the Tigers with an opportunity to carry his success into SEC play starting with Ole Miss in Week 7.
