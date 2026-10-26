Jackson Harris Is Becoming the Star Receiver LSU Has Been Missing

LSU's offense has nearly perfected its offensive scheme at the midway point of the season, with the most recent win over Auburn in Week 8 to gain its sixth win of the season.

The offense leads the league in total yards, with 2,830 yards, with wide receiver Jackson Harris adding to the total with 634 receiving yards.

Harris hasn't just been another transfer addition that Lane Kiffin added to the squad this season - he's stood out on the roster as a star receiver that the offense has been missing.

The Main Target

LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) breaks free after a catch for a touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. LSU Tigers defeated Auburn Tigers 38-17. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a complete roster renovation this offseason, LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt walked into a brand new school, conference, and offense.

He was met with a new group of nine transfer portal receivers, with a lone veteran remaining on the squad. Harris, a transfer from Hawaii, immediately stood out in fall camp, hinting that he would be Leavitt's favored option during the season.

Now that Harris has proven himself a reliable, dominant receiver, averaging 17 yards per reception and seven touchdowns, it's clear he is Leavitt's go-to guy on the outside.

Standing at 6'2", Harris has a vertical advantage, paired with a power-filled speed that makes him an easy target for Leavitt and a nightmare in the secondary.

He is becoming the most dependable receiving threat on the offense, as his spotlight seems to get bigger each week of the season.

He had a season high of 178 receiving yards against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, scoring two touchdowns, one that featured a 70-yard run on a 3rd & 5.

His recent games have featured a growing number of receiving yards, with 85 yards against Mississippi State last week and 54 against Kentucky the week before.

Harris isn't just developing into the leader of the wide receiver group, but a piece of the offense that LSU has been searching for this season after bringing in brand new talent to the unit.

With running back Dilin Jones being the main target to run the ball and tight end Trey'Dez Green as an interior option for Leavitt, Harris has become the best option for the outside, being a crucial part of LSU's scoring success.

Leading the group in touchdowns - by a mile - proves that Harris is a major factor in the offense's success in finishing out drives, which will be a much-needed piece of the puzzle as LSU heads into the next stretch of games.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.