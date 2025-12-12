Three Michigan Wolverines LSU Football Should Pursue If They Enter Transfer Portal

The Michigan Wolverines remain in headlines this week as chaos ensues in Ann Arbor following the firing of head coach Sherrone Moore on Wednesday.

Wolverines athletic director Warde Manuel revealed the decision to fire Moore was "for cause" after a university investigation found “credible evidence that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

Fast forward to Wednesday evening and ESPN reported that Moore was detained by police in Saline (Mich.) - then turned over to police in Pittsfield Township for investigation into potential charges.

“The City of Saline Police Department assisted in locating and detaining former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore,” the department told ESPN. “Mr. Moore was turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation into potential charges.”

Now, with Moore out as the shot-caller in Ann Arbor, there is uncertainty surrounding the state of the roster at Michigan.

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore reacts to a play against Purdue during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If players were to depart, which ones could the LSU Tigers pursue in the Transfer Portal?

Three Players to Know:

Note: These players have not entered the free agent market yet. These are potential targets if they do elect to depart their current school.*

No. 1: QB Bryce Underwood

As the rumor mill swirls surrounding the future of the Michigan program, there is a critical piece to the roster that has stolen headlines: Quarterback Bryce Underwood.

The 6-foot-4, 228-pound signal-caller recently wrapped up his true freshman season with the Michigan Wolverines where he earned the starting role in his first year in Ann Arbor.

In a rollercoaster season at Michigan, Underwood had 9 touchdowns to go with 6 interceptions and 2,229 yards passing, but now his future could be in question with the Wolverines after Moore's departure.

There have been no details surrounding Underwood's future at this time, but if he were to make the decision to depart Ann Arbor to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, LSU could emerge as a threat to lure him away.

The five-star quarterback out of the 2025 Recruiting Cycle was committed to the LSU Tigers for nearly a year prior to flipping his pledge to the Michigan Wolverines to remain home just weeks before the Early Signing Period last fall.

The Wolverines pieced together "life-changing money" on the NIL front along with an opportunity to remain in Michigan with the program ultimately landing his signature.

Now, LSU great Tyrann Mathieu has started his recruitment of Underwood to Baton Rouge after Michigan's head coach was fired on Wednesday.

Courtesy of Bryce Underwood's Instagram.

No. 2: RB Jordan Marshall

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall burst on the scene in 2025 after leading the Wolverines in rushing yards this fall.

A near 1000-yard rusher, Marshall totaled 932 yards on the ground with 10 touchdowns on just 150 carries. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry in 2025.

Marshall will be a hot commodity if he were to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after a strong sophomore campaign.

No. 3: WR Andrew Marsh

Underwood and Marshall were the pair of names that stole headlines in 2025 for the Wolverines, but freshman wide receiver Andrew Marsh was a quick breakout player this fall.

He led the team with 642 receiving yards on 42 receptions to go along with three touchdowns [team-high] as a standout for the Wolverines.

LSU will be losing a myriad of wide receivers to either the 2026 NFL Draft or NCAA Transfer Portal and will be in need of production.

