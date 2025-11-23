Three Observations From LSU Football's Week 13 Victory Over Western Kentucky
The LSU Tigers (7-4, 3-4 SEC) narrowly escaped the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday night in Death Valley after capturing a 13-10 win in Week 13.
Behind a strong performance from freshman cornerback DJ Pickett, the Bayou Bengals earned their second consecutive win to move to 7-4 on the year amid a chaotic 2025 season in Baton Rouge.
Pickett shined for the Tigers, the offense pieced together an abysmal overall performance, and the youngsters are beginning to take control over the program down the stretch of the year.
A look into three observations from Week 13 in Tiger Stadium.
Three Observations: Week 13 Edition
No. 1: Woeful Offense Causes Near Disaster
LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren earned the start for the Tigers on Saturday night with Garrett Nussmeier remaining sidelined with an abdominal injury.
In what became a night for the offense to put behind them immediately, it was an organizational failure from the unit against an inferior opponent.
Western Kentucky forced seven LSU punts, a pair of "turnover on downs," and also picked off Van Buren in the first half to keep things interesting on Saturday night in Death Valley. The Hilltoppers also returned a Berry fumble for a touchdown with under two minutes remaining.
It's been the same story in 2025 for the LSU Tigers with the offense still unable to score 25 points against an FBS opponent - once again being limited against a team that presented an opportunity to shine.
"Since Division I split in 1978, LSU has not gone an entire season without scoring more than 25 points against an FBS team," according to The Baton Rouge Advocate.
That stretch is now in jeopardy with LSU having one game to go on the 2025 regular season schedule against one of the best defenses in America: Oklahoma.
Van Buren went 25-for-42 through the air with 202 passing yards and a touchdown where accuracy issues were apparent across four quarters of football.
On the ground, LSU averaged less than 3.5 yards per carry on 33 attempts.
There was a lack of balance on offense, a myriad of drives stalled due to inconsistent play-calling, and a difficult night for Van Buren in his second start of the season.
No. 2: DJ Pickett is Ready
If it wasn't already known that Pickett is the future of the defensive backfield, the five-star true freshman once again proved why he has "next" in Baton Rouge.
With CB1 Mansoor Delane sidelined due to injury, LSU relied on Pickett and PJ Woodland to carry the weight in the cornerback room on Saturday with both reeling in interceptions.
But Pickett was the star of the show against the Hilltoppers on Saturday after wrapping up the night with over a handful of tackles, a tackle for loss, one sack, and an interception.
The Florida native stuffed the stat sheet as he continues getting comfortable with an expanded role on Blake Baker's defense.
No. 3: The "Big Picture"
In a game where the LSU Tigers were more than capable of taking the top off against an inferior opponent, the Bayou Bengals once again saw the same limitations that have hurt them all season long.
From the offensive line woes coming to light in Death Valley to challenges moving the ball down the field with explosive plays due to subpar quarterback play, it was another difficult night at the office.
Sure, the defense handled business against a G5 opponent with key pieces missing, but this is what the program has come to expect from this unit.
Mansoor Delane was dressed out but didn't take the field while Whit Weeks played in less than a handful of drives, but it didn't slow down the defense as a whole.
The talk of the town has been the "Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes" with LSU building momentum, but getting over the finish line will be the primary focus this week.
Whether it's Kiffin or another shot-caller, the next head coach will have a monumental task in both retaining the young nucleus of players to bringing in more talent on both sides of the ball.
LSU will return to action next Saturday for an SEC matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m CT.
