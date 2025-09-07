Three Observations From LSU Football's Week 2 Victory Over Louisiana Tech
No. 3 LSU is 2-0 for the first time since the 2019 season after taking down the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
Brian Kelly and Co. handled business against an in-state foe in a 23-7 win behind a strong performance from the Bayou Bengals' defense in Week 2.
LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker's unit held Louisiana Tech to just 154 yards of total offense and seven points to power the program to a victory in Tigers' home opener in Death Valley.
"There's a standard of playing football here at LSU, and that's the standard that we're gonna have to play when we go on that field. Every Saturday, there's a standard, and our guys know what the standard is," Kelly said earlier in the week. "We're gonna be demanding, not demeaning, but we're gonna be demanding.
"Our expectations are that if we want to go 1-0, we have to do the same things each and every week, and we're not moving off of that. We've heard enough about the other stuff. We're gonna focus on what we can control, and that is today."
What led the Tigers to a Week 2 win over the Bulldogs in Death Valley?
Three Observations: Week 2 Edition
No. 1: Lack of Urgency, Rushing Attack Draws Concern
When Brian Kelly took the podium on Saturday night after taking down Louisiana Tech, LSU's shot-caller was blunt when breaking down the Tigers' struggles in Week 2.
It was a difficult night at the office with Kelly believing the program was out-coached in multiple facets of the game.
But a glaring concern for the Tigers is the lack of run-game support on offense.
Yes, the Bayou Bengals surpassed the century-mark with 128 yards on the ground, but take out one 48-yard rushing attempt from wide receiver Zavion Thomas and the number becomes alarming against an inferior opponent.
LSU averaged 3.8 yards per carry - including Thomas' rushing attempt - with the lack of push in the trenches on full display.
This will be critical moving forward against an SEC foe in Week 3 against the Florida Gators. Does offensive coordinator Joe Sloan have a trick up his sleeve?
No. 2: The Bright Spot on Offense - WR Trio Shines
LSU wide receivers Barion Brown, Aaron Anderson and Zavion Thomas paved the way through the air with Garrett Nussmeier utilizing the trio of wideouts almost exclusively on Saturday night in Death Valley.
Brown, a Kentucky transfer that has quickly become a favorite receiver for Nussmeier, hauled in 8 receptions for 94 total yards on the night on his way to earning the game ball for his performance.
For Anderson, the Louisiana native has become Mr. Reliable for Nussmeier and the offense after once again piecing together a strong outing for the Tigers' offense. He finished the night with 8 receptions and 73 yards in Week 2.
The "gadget wide receiver" that has immediately turned heads in Baton Rouge in Zavion Thomas.
The 5-foot-10, 192-pound speedster has become a Swiss Army Knife on offense with the Tigers making sure to get him the ball in space.
On Saturday night in Death Valley, Thomas was used in a myriad of ways after reeling in 4 receptions for 34 yards through the air along with 54 rushing yards on 6 carries. Thomas ended the day with 88 all-purpose yards on his way to a big night for LSU.
No. 3: Another Defensive Gem Paves the Way
Blake Baker's defense took America by storm after a dominant Week 1 performance at Clemson to lift the Bayou Bengals to a primetime win.
Fast forward to Saturday night in Tiger Stadium and it was another impressive performance from the defense once again against Louisiana Tech to set the tone for the program.
LSU allowed 154 total yards of offense with a pair of sacks and 5 tackles for loss in the program's Week 2 win over the Bulldogs.
Linebacker Whit Weeks led the Tigers with 10 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks while five-star true freshman DJ Pickett logged a pass breakup along with Ashton Stamps and Mansoor Delane.
Louisiana Tech was selective in their play-calling after attempting 25 passing attempts for 96 yards through the air to 27 rushing attempts.
On the ground, LSU held the Bulldogs to 2.1 yards per carry with Jack Pyburn, Bernard Gooden and Jimari Butler wreaking havoc in the trenches.
Now, all attention turns towards Week 3 with the LSU Tigers set to host Billy Napier and the Florida Gators in a primetime SEC clash in Death Valley.
