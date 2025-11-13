Top LSU Football Head Coach Target Emerges as Betting Favorite for SEC Rival Job
The LSU Tigers have social media swirling this month surrounding the coaching search in Baton Rouge following the decision to part ways with Brian Kelly in late October.
Across nearly four seasons in the Bayou State, Kelly compiled an overall record of 34-14 where the Tigers were unable to capture an SEC Championship or reach the College Football Playoff during his time as the shot-caller.
Since his departure, the coaching carousel has heated up with multiple open gigs across the country - including the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers, and Arkansas Razorbacks.
LSU is navigating the vetting process in Baton Rouge as the coaching search committee identifies candidates, but one name is the clearcut top target: Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin.
Kiffin is the hottest name on the market with the LSU Tigers seemingly entering a three-team battle to land his services alongside the Florida Gators and Ole Miss Rebels.
Despite No. 7 Ole Miss cruising in 2025 - with a chance to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history - the program remains in headlines as Kiffin's future is in limbo.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum recently dove deeper into which program he believes could secure Kiffin's services if he did make the move to leave Oxford.
"In the pantheon of worst press conferences by a governor, I think Jeff Landry has retired the trophy," Finebaum said surrounding LSU's chances for Kiffin.
"I have never seen anything like it. I mean, it was dramatic. You literally couldn't take your eyes off of it. But that did not help them with Lane Kiffin in my estimation."
"I think Florida would be Lane Kiffin's first choice, if he leaves. Now, I tend to believe he's going to leave. I am in the minority and every time we say this, a bunch of people in Oxford put their pitchforks up and want to fight.
"Listen, Oxford's a great place. Nobody's saying it isn't. But I think Florida is a better job long-term.... I think it's unique and Kiffin has always been attracted to it for whatever reason."
As the rumor mill heats up across the coaching carousel, Kiffin's odds for the Florida Gators gig have strengthened as the definitive favorite.
Florida Gators Next Head Coach Odds [BetOnline]:
1. Lane Kiffin: -300
2. Eli Drinkwitz: +120
3. James Franklin: +600
4. Jedd Fisch: +600
5. Jeff Brohm: +2000
6. Brent Key: +2000
7. Jon Sumrall: +2000
8. Clark Lea: +2000
9. Alex Golesh: +2500
10. Kenny Dillingham: +2500
Kiffin has emerged as the clearcut betting favorite for the Florida Gators gig with -300 odds to become the next decision-maker in Gainesville.
With the rumor mill heating up, all eyes remain on the LSU Tigers' coaching search with the program looking to lure Kiffin to Baton Rouge this fall.
