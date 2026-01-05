Trinidad Chambliss Addresses Transfer Rumors to LSU Football With Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has agreed to a deal that would have him return to the Rebels for the 2026 season if given an additional season of eligibility, according to Yahoo Sports.

Chambliss is in the midst of a historic season with Ole Miss, but his status for the 2026 season remains in jeopardy after the All-SEC signal-caller applied for a waiver in November.

After making the move from Division II Ferris State last offseason, Chambliss has taken America by storm across his first season in the Southeastern Conference at Ole Miss.

Across the 2025 regular season, Chambliss went 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6 after emerging as the starter in Week 3.

Now, as he awaits the results from his waiver, Chambliss has made his decision on where he would play in 2026 if he succeeds in gaining an additional season of eligibility: Ole Miss.

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers clearly would have made a run for Chambliss if he had entered the NCAA Transfer Portal - where the Rebels signal-caller addressed if he'd considered the option to join Kiffin in Baton Rouge.

“I mean, I guess, but not really,” Chambliss said on SportsCenter on Monday. “I mean, I knew that was right. And you know, I always had trust in, you know PG, and you know Coach Judge.

"And you know I gotta give thanks to coach Kiffin, coach Weiss as well for giving the opportunity to play that Ole Miss. But I know, I knew that this was the right choice.”

Kiffin and Co. helped in the development of Chambliss - and as he continues rewriting the record books with Ole Miss - his heart is in Oxford.

“Like I said, like I guess so,” Chambliss said if LSU was a possibility. “But you know, at the end of the day, I just made the right decision, and that was, you know, to stick with my gut.

"And you know, Ole Miss has been good to me, and I feel like I owe it to Ole Miss. And you know, I just love it here, and I love the community, so that was, you know, the right choice.”

