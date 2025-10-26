Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football, Oklahoma Sooners Tumble in Latest Rankings
The LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3 SEC) suffered the program's third loss of the season on Saturday night in Death Valley after falling to the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9.
On a night the Bayou Bengals will want to forget, Brian Kelly and Co. watched their College Football Playoff hopes evaporate with a loss to a top-five foe.
“This is an extremely disappointing night,” Kelly said. “Any fan base would be upset. The responsibility falls on me. LSU has a proud tradition and a proud team. They prepared their tails off and expected to win. It showed in the first half and not in the second.
"My focus has to be inside-out, not outside-in. The noise is deserved, but I have to fix what’s inside our program so this doesn’t happen again.”
With four games to go, the LSU Tigers' postseason goals have deteriorated with significant change set to run through Baton Rouge as the 2025 season nears the finish line.
“I have to evaluate everything from the top down, and make the decisions that let this team play at a higher level,” Kelly said. “I’ve got to come up with those solutions.
“I’ve been doing this 35 years. It’s my responsibility to get it turned around. If things aren’t going well, the head coach has to be agile, make changes, and figure out how to get the team playing better.”
Following Week 9, the AP Top-25 Poll has been revealed with the LSU Tigers falling out of the rankings after a loss to Texas A&M.
The AP Top-25 Poll: Week 10 Edition
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Indiana Hoosiers
3. Texas A&M Aggies
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
5. Georgia Bulldogs
6. Oregon Ducks
7. Ole Miss Rebels
8. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
9. Vanderbilt Commodores
10. Miami Hurricanes
The Texas A&M Aggies cruise in the AP Top-25 Poll after a statement win over the LSU Tigers with Mike Elko and Co. remaining in the top-five.
10. BYU Cougars [tied with Miami Hurricanes]
12. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
13. Texas Tech Red Raiders
14. Tennessee Volunteers
15. Virginia Cavaliers
16. Louisville Cardinals
17. Cinincinnati Bearcats
18. Oklahoma Sooners
19. Missouri Tigers
20. Texas Longhorns
21. Michigan Wolverines
22. Houston Cougars
23. USC Trojans
24. Utah Utes
25. Memphis Tigers
The LSU Tigers will return to action on Nov. 8 unranked when the program squares off against the Alabama Crimson Tide following the program's open date in Week 10.
